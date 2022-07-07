Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Russell Westbrook and Thomas Bryant

1 of 3

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

In a perfect world—perfect for the Purple and Gold, at least—the Lakers would leave this summer having reunited LeBron James with his old championship running mate, Kyrie Irving.

Of course, things don't always go according to plan, so L.A. needs to have other options in case an Uncle Drew deal never goes down. The Lakers, apparently, already have some alternatives in mind.

"They've looked at other deals," ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski said on NBA Today (via Silver Screen and Roll). "They continued, I know, to check in on Eric Gordon in Houston. That's certainly a player that interests them. Buddy Hield in Indiana ... The Lakers certainly are looking out at the marketplace, but there's no question Kyrie Irving is one of them."



Irving is the most talented of that trio by a wide margin, but he also would be the most costly in a trade and come with the most question marks given his many absences in recent years. The Lakers could probably flip a coin to determine the better fit between Gordon and Hield, as the former offers more defense and shot-creation while the latter ranks among the Association's top shooters.

