Von Miller Was 'Ready' to Sign Cowboys Contract in FA; I 'Would Have Taken Less'

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

Superstar pass-rusher Von Miller divulged Thursday that he had significant interest in signing with the Dallas Cowboys in free agency before ultimately signing with the Buffalo Bills.

In an interview with Dan Pompei of The Athletic, Miller mentioned a conversation he had with the Cowboys brass in free agency, saying: "I told them I was ready to come to the Cowboys. I would have taken less to go to Dallas because it's Dallas. But I wouldn't take that much less."

Miller was referring to the five-year, $70 million contract that pass-rusher Randy Gregory initially accepted to re-sign with the Cowboys before reneging and signing with the Denver Broncos instead.

Rather than taking the same offer the Cowboys gave to Gregory, Miller signed a six-year, $120 million mega-deal with Buffalo.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.