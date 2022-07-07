Police Investigating After Body Found in Lake Near Rams, Chargers' SoFi Stadium

Allen J. Schaben / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

A 45-year-old man was found dead in a man-made lake outside SoFi Stadium, the home of the NFL's Los Angeles Chargers and Rams, on Wednesday.

TMZ Sports reported the Los Angeles County Fire Department was called to the scene after it received word a man jumped into the water and didn't resurface. Dive teams eventually recovered the body after searching for several hours.

Inglewood Mayor James Butts said surveillance video suggested the individual willingly jumped in the water, per TMZ. An investigation is underway.

"This is someone that made a conscious decision to trespass onto the property, get into the lake and he ended up having some distress and difficulty," Butts said. "So I don't think there's anything SoFi could've done to prevent this."

The mayor added the individual jumped two fences before entering the lake, per Fox 11 Los Angeles. The man's name hasn't been released as of Thursday morning.

SoFi Stadium opened in 2020 after almost four years of construction. It features a 70,000-seat baseline capacity that can be enlarged to over 100,000 for major events.

The venue will serve as one of the main stadiums during the 2028 Summer Olympics in L.A.