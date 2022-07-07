Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and More

Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and MoreJuly 7, 2022
Logan Paul is back in WWE and targeting The Miz, who betrayed him at WrestleMania 38 by delivering a Skull-Crushing Finale just moments after the tandem's victory over the Mysterios.
He is also the babyface in the feud, a role that may prove daunting for the young YouTube celebrity to fill given the fans' reaction to him already.
Why he has been cast in that role is at the forefront of this week's collection of wrestling rumors and innuendo.
Joining the latest on the returning megastar is an update on what Seth Rollins and Riddle may be kept busy with come SummerSlam, the potential return of another mainstream celebrity, and the latest on Colt Cabana's status with All Elite Wrestling.
Logan Paul...The Babyface?!
If you are having a difficult time buying into the idea of celebrity YouTuber and social media megastar Logan Paul as a babyface, don't worry, you're not the only one. Per Meltzer, Paul is "calling the shots" in his partnership with WWE and wants to be presented as a good guy.
Considering the roaring ovation when MIz dropped him with the Skull-Crushing Finale back at WrestleMania, what he wants and what he gets will very likely be two different things.
Much of that can be attributed to the way he has presented himself over the years while some blame lays at the feet of the WWE Universe, which traditionally rejects outside Hollywood acts more times than not. Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny remain the two recent exceptions to the rule.
Paul will have his work cut out for him in terms of generating that desired reaction. Miz, for as great an obnoxious bad guy as he is, has earned the respect of the WWE fans. That is something Paul has not accomplished, despite a pretty damn impressive WrestleMania 38 showing against the Mysterios.
Time will tell how this most recent run turns out but WWE will have to book some sort of red-hot angle that convinces fans to set aside their disdain for the media personality or risk seeing his hopes and dreams of being a conquering hero go up in smoke.
Speaking of smoke...
Riddle vs. Seth Rollins Planned for SummerSlam
Former Raw tag team champion Riddle and Seth Rollins have each had banner years thus far in 2022 and it appears as though their paths will intertwine in time for SummerSlam on July 30 as Dave Meltzer reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that The Original Bro and The VIsionary will do battle at the prestigious premium live event.
Rollins started the rivalry by laying Riddle out with the Stomp. The fun-loving babyface responded with an RKO off of a ladder that cost the Drip King a chance at winning Money in the Bank. The following night, he dropped Rollins with yet another RKO.
With nothing else better for them to do at the second-biggest event of the year, it certainly makes sense to have them square off, especially considering SummerSlam's long history of superb in-ring action. Riddle and Rollins have been among the best in the business this year and both have earned their workhorse reputations.
Pairing them up will ensure a certain workrate for the card that longtime fans have come to expect from the summertime spectacular.
Neither man can necessarily afford a loss at this point, but expect WWE Creative to put in just enough work to help protect whoever does eat the pinfall in Nashville.
Tyson Fury's WWE Return
Louis Dangoor of GiveMeSport reported heavyweight boxer Tyson Fury is in discussions with WWE about a return sometime this summer, with the most likely setting being the September 3 Clash at the Castle event from Cardiff, Wales.
Fury was last inside a WWE ring back at the 2019 Crown Jewel pay-per-view from Saudi Arabia, where he defeated Braun Strowman via count-out.
Fury is a world-renowned boxer, a recognizable face far beyond the world of WWE. While he certainly struggles less than the aforementioned Paul to generate cheers from the audience, WWE will still have to work hard to get fans to completely invest in the 33-year-old athlete.
The question is who he squares off with at said event.
Could it be someone like Miz, who fans in the United Kingdom would be all-too-happy to see him knock out? Maybe WWE chooses a trusted in-ring performer like Rollins to help ensure the best match possible. More likely, the company opts for another big man for the visual alone. Maybe someone like Omos, who does not really have much else of note going on at this point.
Whatever the case may be, Fury's return has been a long time coming and given his knack for showmanship and the media attention it will bring WWE as it embarks on its first premium live event to emanate from the UK since SummerSlam 1992, it is a marketing and media opportunity the company is smart to jump on.
Update on Colt Cabana's AEW Status
Despite never being backstage at Dynamite/Rampage tapings these days, and having no real screen presence in a year, Colt Cabana has re-signed with All Elite Wrestling at the urging of several backstage who went to bat for him, according to Fightful Select's Sean Ross Sapp.
"Sources indicated to Fightful that Colt Cabana is almost never at AEW TV, if at all, and hasn't been booked to compete in some time. Around mid-April, most believed that Cabana was re-signed as a part of the ROH brand. He remains on AEW's roster page," the report states.
Cabana is a veteran competitor whose work in the early days of Ring of Honor was key in putting that company on the map, so it makes sense to utilize him as a member of that roster. It is also important to note Cabana's contentious relationship with top star CM Punk, which stems from a lawsuit between the former friends.
Surely, that factors into Cabana's absence from AEW programming, but that is merely speculation on the part of the roster, as the report clarified.
Whatever the case may be, Cabana was not present for Wednesday's Dark Order segment, in which Evil Uno said the "six of them" were here to stay, referencing Pres10 Vance, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, Brodie Jr., Anna Jay and himself, essentially ending the Chicago native's role with the faction.
With ROH Death Before Dishonor coming up on July 23, we will likely find out just how much of a factor Cabana will play in the revamped, relaunched promotion then.