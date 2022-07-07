Backstage WWE and AEW Rumors: Latest on Logan Paul, Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and More

1 of 4

If you are having a difficult time buying into the idea of celebrity YouTuber and social media megastar Logan Paul as a babyface, don't worry, you're not the only one. Per Meltzer, Paul is "calling the shots" in his partnership with WWE and wants to be presented as a good guy.

Considering the roaring ovation when MIz dropped him with the Skull-Crushing Finale back at WrestleMania, what he wants and what he gets will very likely be two different things.

Much of that can be attributed to the way he has presented himself over the years while some blame lays at the feet of the WWE Universe, which traditionally rejects outside Hollywood acts more times than not. Johnny Knoxville and Bad Bunny remain the two recent exceptions to the rule.

Paul will have his work cut out for him in terms of generating that desired reaction. Miz, for as great an obnoxious bad guy as he is, has earned the respect of the WWE fans. That is something Paul has not accomplished, despite a pretty damn impressive WrestleMania 38 showing against the Mysterios.

Time will tell how this most recent run turns out but WWE will have to book some sort of red-hot angle that convinces fans to set aside their disdain for the media personality or risk seeing his hopes and dreams of being a conquering hero go up in smoke.

Speaking of smoke...