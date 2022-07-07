X

    NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Utah Day 2

    Doric SamJuly 7, 2022

    AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

    After a stellar summer league debut Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren had a much more subdued outing in Wednesday's 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

    The 20-year-old center finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Holmgren didn't score in the second half and struggled with his shot, going 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

    After Tuesday's dazzling 23-point, seven-rebound performance, fatigue may have played a factor in Holmgren's struggles against Memphis. It also didn't help that Grizzlies rookie center Kenny Lofton Jr. bullied him on the inside repeatedly on his way to finishing with 19 points.

    Despite the quiet performance, Holmgren still was the talk of NBA fans and pundits on social media. He received a mixed reaction, with many believing he still played well but some pointing out how his weight disadvantage hurt him against Lofton:

    Skip Bayless @RealSkipBayless

    Playing back to back, 195-pound Chet Holmgren is having some issues tonight in Summer League vs a baby bull named Kenneth Lofton Jr, who has occasionally driven on and bullied Holmgren. This will be his biggest problem when the real games start. But he still has special abilities

    Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

    Chet Holmgren has 11 points, 11 rebounds, 3 assists and 2 blocks in 22 minutes.<br><br>Not bad for a "bad" game.

    Video Play Button
    ✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
    Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

    Chet on.

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Kenneth Lofton Jr. is BULLYING Chet Holmgren 😳 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>) <a href="https://t.co/sVoA3eG2lk">pic.twitter.com/sVoA3eG2lk</a>

    Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

    Didn’t you hear? Scoring on Chet Holmgren is a two time multiplier per bucket. <a href="https://t.co/6J8IVHKF6c">https://t.co/6J8IVHKF6c</a>

    Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

    Ja had to dap up Kenneth Lofton Jr. after hitting this three on Chet 🤝🔥 <a href="https://twitter.com/brhoops?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@brhoops</a><br><br>(via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBATV?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBATV</a>)<a href="https://t.co/KLVpcfcCxv">pic.twitter.com/KLVpcfcCxv</a>

    Jessica Benson @jessbensontv

    Kenny Lofton Jr. vs. Chet Holmgren is definitively the only summer league matchup we need.

    CBS Sports @CBSSports

    Chet said no 😤❌ <br><br>(🎥 via <a href="https://twitter.com/NBA?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@NBA</a>)<a href="https://t.co/4ZbK8GgRY6">pic.twitter.com/4ZbK8GgRY6</a>

    NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

    This closeout from Chet 😮 <a href="https://t.co/qkrQO3MhG2">pic.twitter.com/qkrQO3MhG2</a>

    BetMGM 🦁 @BetMGM

    I can’t wait for Chet Holmgren to go 1 on 1 with Embiid

    The Thunder once again were boosted by strong outings from Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey. Williams put up a team-high 16 points and made all three of his triples. Giddey racked up a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

    Holmgren admitted in his post-game interview that he was still getting his lungs back after such a long break from the end of his freshman season at Gonzaga. There's a chance Oklahoma City chooses to rest the youngster for most or all of Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.

    🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

    The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.