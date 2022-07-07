NBA Summer League 2022: Hot Takes About Chet Holmgren, Top Players from Utah Day 2

AP Photo/Jeff Swinger

After a stellar summer league debut Tuesday, Oklahoma City Thunder star rookie Chet Holmgren had a much more subdued outing in Wednesday's 87-71 win over the Memphis Grizzlies at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City.

The 20-year-old center finished with 11 points, 12 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. Holmgren didn't score in the second half and struggled with his shot, going 3-of-11 from the field and 1-of-6 from beyond the arc.

After Tuesday's dazzling 23-point, seven-rebound performance, fatigue may have played a factor in Holmgren's struggles against Memphis. It also didn't help that Grizzlies rookie center Kenny Lofton Jr. bullied him on the inside repeatedly on his way to finishing with 19 points.

Despite the quiet performance, Holmgren still was the talk of NBA fans and pundits on social media. He received a mixed reaction, with many believing he still played well but some pointing out how his weight disadvantage hurt him against Lofton:

The Thunder once again were boosted by strong outings from Jalen Williams and Josh Giddey. Williams put up a team-high 16 points and made all three of his triples. Giddey racked up a triple-double with 14 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists.

Holmgren admitted in his post-game interview that he was still getting his lungs back after such a long break from the end of his freshman season at Gonzaga. There's a chance Oklahoma City chooses to rest the youngster for most or all of Thursday's matchup against the Philadelphia 76ers.