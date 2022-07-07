Warriors News: Former Lakers G Mac McClung to Play for GSW Summer League Team

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

After playing against the Golden State Warriors during the California Classic this past weekend, Mac McClung will be joining the reigning NBA champions for summer league.

Per NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson, McClung is moving to the Warriors from the Los Angeles Lakers.

McClung played in two games with the Lakers during the California Classic at Chase Center. He scored nine points on 4-of-5 shooting with four rebounds for Los Angeles in Sunday's 100-77 win over Golden State.

The Texas Tech alum dropped 17 points in 16 minutes in the opening game of the tournament Saturday to help the Lakers beat the Miami Heat, 100-66.

McClung has spent most of the past two seasons in the Lakers organization. He signed with their summer league team after going undrafted in 2021. The 23-year-old signed with the team in August but was waived prior to the start of the regular season.

The South Bay Lakers, Los Angeles' G League affiliate, signed McClung on Oct. 23. He signed two 10-day contracts with the Chicago Bulls in December and January to help the team fill out a roster with players unavailable because of health and safety protocols.

The Bulls briefly assigned McClung to their G League affiliate, the Windy City Bulls, but he was recalled to their main roster Jan. 6.

McClung went back to South Bay after his second 10-day deal with the Bulls expired. He was named G League Rookie of the Year at the end of the regular season. He averaged 21.7 points and 6.6 rebounds per game in 27 games.

The Lakers signed McClung to a two-way contract April 9. He appeared in the regular-season finale against the Denver Nuggets the following day, scoring six points in 22 minutes off the bench.

It's hard to see a way that McClung is able to work his way onto Golden State's NBA roster with a strong performance this summer because there are so few spots available. But he could put himself on the radar for another organization trying to find scoring help before the start of the 2022-23 season.