Biggest Winners and Losers of Baker Mayfield Trade

Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images

The Panthers have been steadily building up their roster over the last few years. The organization employs an armada of exciting young players and solid veterans who could serve as the foundation for a contender, but it had failed to find the right quarterback to lead it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2017.

That could change with the Mayfield acquisition.

Mayfield has proved capable of lifting an up-and-coming squad to new heights. He accomplished this both as a rookie, when he helped orchestrate Cleveland’s return to respectability following a historic string of losses, and in the 2020 season, when he took the Browns to the divisional round.

While the quarterback took a major step back in 2021, it was largely due to his decision to play through significant injuries. Mayfield tore the labrum in his non-throwing left shoulder in Week 2 and never looked the same after. The signal-caller completed an NFL-best 81.7 percent of his passes in his first two starts before that number plummeted to an unsightly 57.7 percent—the second-worst mark in the NFL—over his remaining contests.

With Mayfield now healthy and likely competing with a chip on his shoulder, the Panthers have acquired a competent signal-caller who still has the upside to become a franchise quarterback. Mayfield only turned 27 in April and is preparing for his fifth NFL season, one that could be his best yet.

Carolina assumes little financial risk in this deal as well. According to NFL.com’s Nick Shook, the Browns will pay $10.5 million of Mayfield’s 2022 salary. The quarterback agreed to convert around $3.5 million of the remaining $8.858 million on his contract into incentives, so the Panthers are paying him only $5 million in base salary for the upcoming campaign.

The fact that Carolina was able to get a player of Mayfield's pedigree for the lowly price of a conditional Day 3 pick while avoiding a large financial burden is icing on the cake.