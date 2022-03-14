Jimmy Garoppolo Trade Rumors: Steelers, Colts Linked to 49ers QB in Latest Buzz

Jed Jacobsohn/Associated Press

The moment the San Francisco 49ers drafted Trey Lance in the 2021 NFL draft, it became apparent that Jimmy Garoppolo's days in the Bay Area were limited, and nothing short of a Super Bowl would change that.

Appropriately enough, Jimmy G's run with San Francisco ended just short of a Super Bowl following an NFC Championship Game loss to Los Angeles Rams.

The signal-caller has been at the forefront of trade talks ever since, and recent retirements by future Hall of Famers and roster shuffling by a contending team that fell short of playoff expectations have only enhanced the possibility that Garoppolo is wearing a different jersey come Week 1 of the 2022 season.

The statuses of quarterbacks Deshaun Watson and Tom Brady may have stolen headlines this weekend, but Garoppolo's next destination remains one of the hottest topics of the NFL rumor mill.

Connected to Indianapolis and Pittsburgh

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network and Doug Kyed of Pro Football Focus in recent days reported that the Indianapolis Colts are one of the teams Garoppolo is connected to, with Kyed adding the Pittsburgh Steelers to the list of teams interested in the quarterback.

The Colts dealt Carson Wentz to the Washington Commanders earlier in March, creating a hole at the position for a team that was one win over the Jacksonville Jaguars away from the postseason in 2021. Wentz completed a little more than 62 percent of his passes last season, with 27 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

On the surface, those numbers are solid enough, but Zak Keefer of The Athletic reported it was character and leadership issues that led to Wentz's departure from the team. Garoppolo would bring no such baggage to Indy, though his passing numbers would likely pale in comparison to those of the former No. 2 overall pick.

Garoppolo accumulated just 20 touchdowns to 12 interceptions last season but was hampered by injuries during the campaign.

Pittsburgh quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, now on a five-year journey to Canton, Ohio, following his retirement at the end of the season, posted similar numbers to Garoppolo's without the athleticism of the younger passer.

What Garoppolo has that makes him so appealing to those two teams is not a gaudy stat line, which there is non to speak of, but his intangibles.

First and foremost, he is a leader, something rookie running back Elijah Mitchell spoke of following a loss to those same Colts last season, telling reporters: "Jimmy, he always making sure we keeping our heads up, just being a leader. So that's always been Jimmy."

Then there is his experience. He studied under Bill Belichick and Tom Brady and has been a proven winner for the 49ers, appearing in two of the past three NFC Championship Games and in a Super Bowl.

Would there be an even greater demand of him to play at his highest level in big games, rather than his teammates winning despite him in some circumstances? Absolutely, but there is something to be said about a guy who rallies his squad and finds a way to lead them to victory regardless.

Both the Steelers and Colts have great running games and strong defenses. Garoppolo will not be asked to go out there and sling the ball 50 times for a win. Managing the game, delivering a smart, gutsy play here or there to pull out a victory and leading a young team to the postseason will be what is asked of him.

If he can hold up his end of the deal, the Steelers and Colts can be those Super Bowl contenders some expected them to be a season ago.

San Francisco Has Already Received an Offer

An offer that includes a second-round pick, per NFL insider John Middlekauff.

If ever there were an indicator of just how desperate teams are to acquire a quarterback with experience and an ability to win key games, it is that offer.

Garoppolo has the smarts and the experience. He knows the leadership skills one must have to guide a team to the Super Bowl. Nothing about his play last season, outside of the fact that he was the quarterback of one of the most storied franchises in NFL history, suggested he is worth a second-round pick.

A third-rounder and some late-round picks? Sure. A third and some additional players? Absolutely. But a second-round draft pick? Probably not.

But that is the league the NFL is. Look at what the Commanders gave up for Wentz: second- and third-round picks in 2022 and a third in 2023 that can turn into a second if Wentz plays 70 percent of snaps in the upcoming campaign.

All of that for a guy who is becoming as known for attitude issues off the field as he is for haphazard play on it.

Garoppolo is not markedly better than Wentz, but reports suggest he is a better teammate. He also has that NFC championship ring in 2019 to go with it. Perception, and a win-loss record of 31-15 in San Francisco, will go a long way in getting a quarterback-needy team to bite, and the Niners will benefit exponentially.