NHL Trade Rumors: Latest Buzz on Flames' Matthew Tkachuk and Canucks' J.T. Miller

With the 2022 NHL draft and free agency right around the corner, we're beginning to hear about some players who could potentially be on the move this summer.

One of those players is Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller, who is drawing "lots of interest," according to The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun. The New York Rangers are reportedly among his suitors.

LeBrun noted it's "no surprise" the Rangers are interested in Miller, "especially if [they] aren't able to re-sign Andrew Copp."

"The Canucks could wait until next year's trade deadline to move him but I suspect it could get done this week if a team steps up with the package the Canucks are asking for," LeBrun reported Wednesday.

In addition, LeBrun said that "teams are delicately approaching" the Calgary Flames on Matthew Tkachuk, who is a restricted free agent.

"It goes without saying the Flames' lone intention right now is to sign Tkachuk long-term and keep him in the fold," LeBrun wrote. "But if he prefers to do a one-year deal and bring himself to UFA in a year, it puts Calgary in a brutal spot."

