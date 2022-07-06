NBA Rumors: Bradley Beal's Wizards Contract Has No-Trade Clause; 10th in NBA History

Justin Ford/Getty Images

The five-year, $251 million contract Bradley Beal signed with the Washington Wizards features a no-trade clause, according to Bobby Marks of ESPN.

Beal is the only active player in the league with a no-trade clause, which requires eight years of service time in the NBA and four with the same team.

NBA insider Marc Stein confirmed the report, noting Beal is just the 10th player in league history with a no-trade clause.

The contract could ensure Beal remains with the Wizards, even if they continue to struggle.

Washington has made the playoffs just once in the last four years and doesn't have a series win since 2017. The team finished 35-47 last season, 12th in the Eastern Conference.

There was plenty of speculation Beal would leave via free agency after he opted out of the final year of his deal, but he instead chose to remain with the team that drafted him No. 3 overall in 2012.

He previously told Bleacher Report's Taylor Rooks that the decision would come down to more than money:

"If I feel like I can win in D.C., that's what I'm gonna do, and I want people to respect that," Beal said.

The 29-year-old now has full control over his future, as he could lock in with Washington for the next five years or effectively pick his destination in a potential trade.

Beal is coming off a disappointing season, having averaged 23.2 points and 4.7 rebounds in 40 games before he suffered a season-ending left wrist injury in late January. He did record a career-high 6.6 assists per game, but he had averaged over 30 points per game in each of the previous two years.

The Wizards will hope he can return to full strength in 2022-23 and help make the team a contender.