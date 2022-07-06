Stein: NBA Likely to Look at Knicks' Hiring of Jalen Brunson's Dad in Tampering Case

Garrett Ellwood/NBAE via Getty Images

NBA reporter Marc Stein believes the NBA is "likely to take a deeper look" at the New York Knicks' reported hiring of Rick Brunson to Tom Thibodeau's staff this offseason.

Brunson is the father of Jalen Brunson, who has reportedly agreed to a four-year, $104 million contract with the Knicks.

Stein noted that he's "openly skeptical about the likelihood that the league office would want to put conversations between a father and son under a microscope," though he added that "some in coaching circles have estimated that the Knicks plan to pay the elder Brunson a seven-figure annual sum to replace Kenny Payne, who left the club to become the head coach at Louisville."

