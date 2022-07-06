Knicks Rumors: 'Boost' to All-Star Chances Among Reasons Jalen Brunson Signed with NY

AP Photo/Jed Jacobsohn

A better chance to earn an All-Star Game roster spot was reportedly among the "motivations" for Jalen Brunson to leave the Dallas Mavericks for the New York Knicks in free agency.

NBA insider Marc Stein reported Wednesday the Knicks' pursuit of Brunson, who signed a four-year, $104 million contract, was bolstered by the "presumed boost" switching conferences would provide as he tries to earn his first All-Star appearance.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

