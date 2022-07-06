Myles Turner Rumors: 'Good Chance' Pacers Trade Center Before Next Season

AP Photo/Frank Franklin II

Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner is reportedly back on the trade block ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported Wednesday on The Hoop Collective podcast that Turner, who's been consistently mentioned in trade rumors over the past year, may be involved in a blockbuster involving the Phoenix Suns.

"Also Myles Turner is—he could be traded in a sign-and-trade for [Deandre] Ayton to Phoenix, or I've been told he could go somewhere else," Windhorst said. "... There's a good chance he's not going to be a Pacer next year."

The 2015 first-round pick has spent the first seven seasons of his NBA career with the Pacers, but speculation about his future with the organization has become never-ending in recent years.

In January, Turner told Mark Haynes of Clutch Points that he remembers trade rumors popping up as early as four years ago, but he's been determined to not let the uncertainty affect his play.

"Of course, you put a little thought into what it would be like leaving especially with it circulating so much," he said. "But once I'm in between the lines, all those thoughts go out the window. I'm just out there to hoop."

Turner was limited to 42 appearances in 2021-22 because of a foot injury. He was sidelined in mid-January, and after a lack of progress in his recovery, he was ultimately ruled out for the rest of the season.

The University of Texas product averaged 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds, 2.8 blocks and 1.5 threes per game while shooting 50.9 percent from the field before the injury.

Turner, who's led the NBA in blocks twice, explained to Jared Weiss of The Athletic in December he was looking for an opportunity to become more involved offensively:

"It's clear that I'm not valued as anything more than a glorified role player here, and I want something more, more opportunity. I'm trying really hard to make the role that I'm given here work and find a way to maximize it. I've been trying to the past two, three seasons. But it's clear to me that, just numbers-wise, I'm not valued as more than a rotational role player, and I hold myself in a higher regard than that."

It's unclear how realistic a Turner-for-Ayton blockbuster swap is at this stage, but it would be an ideal landing spot for the Pacers star in order to increase his offensive contributions.

Phoenix utilizes an uptempo style of play that suits his game well, and it would be looking to replace the 12 shots per game taken by Ayton last season.

Whether it's a move to the Suns or another squad, it sounds like the endless stream of trade rumors may result in Turner finally changing teams this summer.