Grizzlies' Kennedy Chandler Agrees to 4-Year, $7.1M Contract; $4.9M Guaranteed

The Memphis Grizzlies and rookie guard Kennedy Chandler have agreed to a four-year, $7.1 million rookie contract ($4.9 million guaranteed).

Chandler's agent, Ryan Davis, revealed the news to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic. The ex-Tennessee star will receive the most guaranteed money ever for an American second-round draft pick on a rookie contract.

Chandler was the No. 38 overall pick in the 2022 draft. He starred in his lone season for the Vols, who went 27-8 and earned a No. 3 seed in the NCAA tournament. The six-foot guard averaged 13.9 points, 4.7 assists and 2.2 steals per game.

He could be a massive steal for Memphis, which strengthened the guard position behind superstar Ja Morant.

Chandler, who is also from Memphis, is part of a four-player class for the Grizzlies. Jake LaRavia, David Roddy and Vince Williams Jr. have also been added to a team that finished second in the Western Conference standings and lost to the eventual NBA champion Golden State Warriors in the second round of the playoffs.

Memphis' tremendous depth played a huge role in the Grizzlies faring so well last year, and restocking the team with four draft picks should only help keep that theme active next season. Adding Chandler, a potential second-round steal, contributes to that notion.