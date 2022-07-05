Woj: Raptors Are 'Least Complicated' Kevin Durant Trade Destination in Nets Talks

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets won't trade star forward Kevin Durant until they find the right deal.

On Tuesday's episode of NBA Today, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski identified a team that would be the easiest negotiating partner for the Nets.

"The Toronto Raptors, that's the team; I think the most seamless trade for Brooklyn. They can do a one-on-one trade with the Raptors. The assets are there, the ability with quality enough players, draft picks and contracts that match up. I think ultimately that's the least complicated deal, and I think people should keep watching as the Raptors stay involved in these conversations."

On Saturday, Michael Grange of Sportsnet reported that the Raptors "feel they can put together the best package" in a potential trade for Durant. He added that there's "a sense" that Durant is "at least open to the possibility of playing in Toronto."

The Raptors have All-Star forward Pascal Siakam, promising wing OG Anunoby and a slew of draft picks to build a deal around. The Nets would also likely attempt to have 2022 Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes included in the package.

In the end, Brooklyn is in complete control and can hold on to the former NBA MVP for as long as it chooses. The Athletic and Stadium's Shams Charania said on The Pat McAfee Show that the Nets won't move Durant or disgruntled point guard Kyrie Irving until "the price is met."

Wojnarowski noted that last week's trade between the Utah Jazz and Minnesota Timberwolves will likely have some influence on Brooklyn's thinking. Minnesota sent five players, four first-round picks and a pick swap to Utah for three-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert. The Nets will likely seek a similar deal for Durant.

"I don't think the Nets are in any rush. They know what's at stake with Kevin Durant," Wojnarowski said. "They know they have to get back a monumental haul, and I think the Rudy Gobert trade only solidified their belief of what Kevin Durant's value is gonna be on the market."