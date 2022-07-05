Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Thomas Bryant and Cole Swider

Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Thomas Bryant and Cole SwiderJuly 5, 2022
The Los Angeles Lakers have kept plenty busy during the 2022 NBA offseason.
They just may not be as busy as some fans might like.
There hasn't been a Russell Westbrook trade yet. Or a Kyrie Irving one, for that matter. LeBron James hasn't put pen to paper on an extension. The Lakers have added several players in free agency, but the next household name to join the team will be the first.
It feels, then, like there is more to come this summer, so let's not waste any time and dive right into the latest buzz.
'No Traction' on Irving Trade for Lakers
The Lakers loom as perhaps the most logical suitor for Kyrie Irving. They need more scoring and shooting around LeBron James, and Irving has provided exactly that before—at a championship level, no less.
Still, just because it makes sense for L.A. to seek out an Uncle Drew deal that doesn't mean we'll actually see one take place.
"There's no traction on any type of a Lakers deal for Kyrie Irving," Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium said during an appearance Tuesday on the Pat McAfee Show. "There's nothing new on that, and I'm not quite sure we're going to see that take place."
Could this be a leverage play by either side? Absolutely. More likely, though, it's a reflection of the fact neither side is super urgent to get this done. There is no ticking clock to speed things along, so neither club has a great motivation to concede anything at the moment.
Lakers Have 'Significant Interest' in Thomas Bryant
While the Lakers have (smartly) used much of the offseason to add youth and athleticism to their perimeter collection, their center spot could still use a lift.
Might a familiar face be the one to provide it.
The Lakers reportedly have "significant interest" in Thomas Bryant, per Brad Turner of the Los Angeles Times. Turner added that Bryant, who began his NBA career in L.A., is "in no rush to make a decision."
Injuries and inefficiency limited Bryant to just 37 games over the past two seasons combined, but if he can get (and stay) healthy, then this might be the knock of a buy-low opportunity. For his career, the 24-year-old has been a nightly supplier of 18.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 1.5 blocks and 1.0 threes (on 35.0 percent shooting) per 36 minutes, via Basketball-Reference.com.
Lakers Ink Cole Swider to Two-Year, Two-Way Deal
Want to know if a Lakers' fan has paid attention to summer league without asking them directly? Just check for their thoughts on Cole Swider.
If they start gushing about his sweet shooting stroke, then you know they've paid attention.
Through his first two contests, Swider had tallied 29 points in just 39 minutes. More impressively, he was shooting a ridiculous 8-of-13 (61.5 percent) from distance.
It's that kind of display that could get anyone—let alone a 6'9" swingman—noticed. Luckily, the Lakers took notice before these fireworks and inked him to a two-way deal that actually spans two seasons, per Spotrac's Keith Smith. Of course, if Swider shoots anything like this on the big stage, L.A. will surely convert him to a standard contract before the two-way pact is up.