Lakers News: Latest on Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors, Thomas Bryant and Cole Swider

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers have kept plenty busy during the 2022 NBA offseason.

They just may not be as busy as some fans might like.

There hasn't been a Russell Westbrook trade yet. Or a Kyrie Irving one, for that matter. LeBron James hasn't put pen to paper on an extension. The Lakers have added several players in free agency, but the next household name to join the team will be the first.

It feels, then, like there is more to come this summer, so let's not waste any time and dive right into the latest buzz.

