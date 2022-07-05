WWE Rumors on Riddle vs. Rollins, Montez Ford's Push; Bliss Talks Working with Wyatt

Bryan Steffy/Getty Images for WWE SummerSlam After Party

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Riddle vs. Rollins Reportedly Scheduled for SummerSlam

Following their interaction on Monday's episode of Raw, it appears as though Riddle and Seth Rollins are in line to clash at SummerSlam later this month.

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Riddle vs. Rollins at SummerSlam is "probable," and it is expected that they will headline upcoming live events against each other as well.

Ever since Riddle fell short in his WWE Universal Championship match against Roman Reigns on SmackDown last month, WWE has seemingly been building up a rivalry between The Original Bro and Rollins.

Prior to a Money in the Bank qualifying match against Omos on a recent episode of Raw, Riddle talked trash about Rollins. After Riddle lost, The Visionary added insult to injury by hitting him with a Stomp.

Riddle still managed to qualify for the men's Money in the Bank ladder match and Rollins was in it as well, but neither of them prevailed, as Theory secured the contract.

On Monday's Raw, Rollins had a singles match against Ezekiel and won, but Riddle got the last laugh by hitting Rollins with an RKO out of nowhere afterward.

While SummerSlam is set to be headlined by Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar in a Last Man Standing match, WWE needs as big of a card as possible since it is being held at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Rollins vs. Riddle is one of the biggest undercard, non-title matches WWE can put on currently, and there is little doubt that they will deliver with a highly entertaining encounter.

WWE Reportedly Planning Montez Ford Singles Push

There are reportedly plans in place for Montez Ford to receive a singles push in the not-too-distant future.

According to Meltzer (h/t WrestlingInc's Sai Mohan), multiple things have been said on WWE programming in recent weeks that are meant to lead to Ford going off on his own.

Among them were the mention of Ford and Street Profits tag team partner Angelo Dawkins not getting along in a promo segment involving The Usos prior to the unified WWE Tag Team Championship match at Money in the Bank.

Also, the commentators spoke about Ford's improved physique during the match, which is something WWE officials are reportedly legitimately impressed with.

Ford and Dawkins shot down the notion that they aren't getting along, and they didn't have any major miscommunications during their title match against The Usos.

While The Street Profits lost, Ford's shoulder was up during the final pinfall, which suggests they will receive another title shot, perhaps at SummerSlam.

If there are indeed plans for Ford to go solo, it is possible WWE could make The Street Profits break up at SummerSlam, which would be an impactful time and place for the dissolution to happen.

Dawkins is much-improved in his own right and an equal part of The Street Profits' success as Ford, but Ford has seemingly always had the makings of a singles star.

His athletic ability, promo skills and charisma are off the charts, and there is every reason to believe he could be a top babyface and potentially even a world champion down the line.

Ending The Street Profits would be a huge hit to WWE's tag team division, but WWE tends to value singles wrestlers more, and Ford may now be viewed as a bigger asset in that role.

Bliss Misses Working with Wyatt in WWE

It has been about one year since Bray Wyatt was shockingly released from WWE, and one of his peers still misses his presence.

Appearing this week on Out of Character with Ryan Satin (h/t Mukherjee), Alexa Bliss discussed what it was like working with Wyatt and why she wishes he was still with the company:

"Working with The Fiend, with Windham, was the most fun I've ever had in my entire WWE career. He is so brilliant with his creativity, and he puts so much effort into his character, so much research. It made me want to step my game up 100 percent being like, 'Okay, well, he puts this much thought into his character, I need to put twice as much thought in mine.'

"When you step into someone else's gimmick, you don't want to bring it down. You only want to elevate it. I put in so much effort into that, and protecting the character, and protecting when we did the Firefly Funhouse. It was so fun. Obviously it's very sad that we don't work together anymore because it was so much fun, and I think the WWE Universe saw how much fun we were having."

Bliss aligned herself with Wyatt in the summer of 2020, which was a huge departure from the characters she had portrayed in her career previously.

Alexa aided Wyatt in multiple feuds, most notably his rivalry with Randy Orton. Bliss even had her own feud with Orton during a time when Wyatt was off television.

At WrestleMania 37, Orton beat Wyatt when Bliss provided a distraction, which led to speculation about what that meant for their alliance moving forward.

Fans never got to see the next step, as Wyatt was released before ever making another live appearance on Raw, and Bliss' actions were never addressed.

Alexa continued on with her dark character after that, but more recently, she has gone with a hybrid of all of her past characters, which has largely been well received by the WWE Universe.

As for Wyatt, he has not made an appearance for any wrestling company since his WWE release, and it remains unclear when he will make his return and which promotion it will be with.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: profanity).