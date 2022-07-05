Emporia State WR Brexten Green Dies at Age 20 in Cliff Diving Accident

David John Griffin/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Emporia State University announced Brexten Green, a member of the school's football team, died Saturday in a cliff diving accident in Oklahoma. He was 20.

"It's a terrible day for Emporia State football and just a devastating loss for the Green family," head coach Garin Higgins said. "Brexten was a great teammate who cared so much about this football program. It showed in his competitive spirit, his work ethic and his willingness to be there for his teammates. He will always be a part of our Hornet football family."

KFOR's K. Querry-Thompson reported Oklahoma's Grand River Dam Authority received an emergency call that an individual later identified as Green jumped into Grand Lake around Dripping Springs and didn't resurface. Rescue crews found his body in 31 feet of water.

Green arrived to Emporia State in Kansas last year after graduating from Cashion High School in Oklahoma. He helped lead Cashion to a state title during his senior season while earning District A-3 Player of the Year honors.

"He was committed to being the best player he could be and would have developed into a great player for us because of those characteristics. He was a typical ESU player that lived the core bricks of our program and we will miss him dearly," Higgins said. "Our thoughts and prayers go out to his parents, Brett and LaMae, and the entire family."

The 5'10'', 190-pound wideout used a redshirt during his true freshman campaign with the Hornets, an NCAA Division II program, and was set to debut in 2022.