Cowboys' Micah Parsons Compares Himself, Trevon Diggs with Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey

One year into their partnership, Micah Parsons has high hopes for his future alongside Trevon Diggs.

"It's hard to say we're the best because I know we're young and we still make mistakes," Parsons told Jori Epstein of USA Today. "It's hard to put us over Aaron Donald, the greatest defensive player in history, with Jalen Ramsey.

"So I won't do it yet. But I think we can become them or even better if we learn together and stick together."

Parsons is coming off a dominant rookie campaign that saw him unanimously win Defensive Rookie of the Year and finish second behind T.J. Watt in Defensive Player of the Year voting.

