Slow Down the Theory Rocket Ship; LIV Morgan Is Here to Stay; More WWE Raw Takes

Slow Down the Theory Rocket Ship; LIV Morgan Is Here to Stay; More WWE Raw TakesJuly 5, 2022
Just two days after WWE Money in the Bank, Monday Night Raw was already looking forward to SummerSlam in its July 4 edition.
Theory shockingly won the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night he lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. He addressed both incidents on Raw by challenging The All Mighty to a rematch at SummerSlam and promising to cash in that night.
Liv Morgan finally won the big one at Money in the Bank. She captured the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in to defeat Ronda Rousey. She and Bianca Belair worked together on Raw to pick up the first of many wins for the new champion.
WWE SummerSlam 2022 needs big matches, and it seems like that card could be shaping up quickly. Becky Lynch won big over Asuka, seemingly setting her up to challenge The EST. Riddle and Seth Rollins also continue to clash.
AJ Styles continued to challenge The Miz, with Logan Paul waiting in the wings for The A-Lister. Since Miz found some backup in Ciampa, Styles and Paul may be forced to work together to thrive.
It was a night that really began to shape the biggest show of the summer in the best ways possible.
Neither Theory nor Brock Lesnar Should Dethrone Roman Reigns
Theory has a chance to redefine his career in the coming months. He made a massive statement when he captured the Money in the Bank briefcase, even if it was a statement many in the WWE Universe did not appreciate.
He made the declaration that he would cash in his contract on the winner of the Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar match at SummerSlam. If he successfully cashes in on that night, he would be the youngest WWE champion in the company's history.
It would certainly be a huge statement on what WWE sees in A-Town. However, it is the absolute wrong time given the legacy of The Head of the Table.
Reigns is the longest-reigning world champion in modern WWE, holding the WWE Universal Championship over 670 days. The man who dethrones him must have earned that moment the hard way.
Theory cashing in on Reigns would be an anticlimax. The same is true of Lesnar defeating Reigns only to lose to A-Town. The Beast Incarnate has lost too many chances to suddenly end The Head of the Table's defining run.
Whether it be Drew McIntyre at Clash at the Castle or Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 39, those two men have earned that chance far more than Theory, and it will make for a better moment.
AJ Styles Would Be a Perfect New Partner for Logan Paul
Logan Paul is returning to WWE, and he has still a lot to learn as a professional wrestler.
With the social media star now in a feud with former partner The Miz, a new star has arrived to bring Paul along. AJ Styles is a veteran of his craft who has already worked with others, including Omos, to help them find their feet.
Ciampa again stepped up to help Miz, seemingly solidifying their alliance. The Phenomenal One can help keep Paul on the right track and even the odds against this heel duo.
While Paul vs. Miz is a money match for WWE SummerSlam, the controversial YouTube star may not be ready to make that work. Styles and Paul vs. Miz and Ciampa is a safe way to keep highlighting Paul as he learns the ropes.
Keep the Title on Liv Morgan For the Rest of 2022
Liv Morgan's night at Money in the Bank might have been the biggest moment of the WWE year outside of WrestleMania weekend. The underdog reached the mountaintop.
The road ahead could be rocky, though. Typically, after a Money in the Bank winner successfully cashes in the briefcase, their title reign does not last. She will face many top stars, from Ronda Rousey to a returning Charlotte Flair.
WWE could very easily course-correct back to an established talent. However, that would be a mistake. Morgan has the crowd behind her, and she may be the biggest talking point in all of WWE at the moment.
She should remain champion throughout 2022. Morgan may not make it to WrestleMania, but if she can at least make it to the Royal Rumble, she will have had enough time to prove her value to WWE.
Picking up wins over Rousey, Charlotte, Natalya and even a possibly returning Bayley would ensure she is established as one of the top women in WWE next to the Four Horsewomen, Rousey, Asuka and Bianca Belair.
Two Big-Time Singles Matches That Must Be Booked for SummerSlam
SummerSlam has been set up as a massive event, the first stadium show for WWE since WrestleMania 38. That night was one of the biggest in WWE's history, which leaves SummerSlam with major shoes to fill.
The best way to begin that track is to set up key singles matches guaranteed to shine. The first is a WrestleMania rematch with Bianca Belair facing Becky Lynch.
While Big Time Becks has competed with Asuka in recent months, that feud has played out, ending with a Lynch win on Raw. She is ready to step back up to one of her absolute best rivals.
Since the two have faced off multiple times, the title match will need a major stipulation, but there are plenty of options from a street fight to an ironwoman match. Let the women perform and amaze everyone once again.
The other match that must happen is Seth Rollins vs. Riddle. The Monday Night Messiah has been the highlight of Raw for a long time, and his feuds are always special. He and The Original Bro have rarely fought and will absolutely make the most of the opportunity.