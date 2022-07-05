Slow Down the Theory Rocket Ship; LIV Morgan Is Here to Stay; More WWE Raw Takes

0 of 4

Just two days after WWE Money in the Bank, Monday Night Raw was already looking forward to SummerSlam in its July 4 edition.

Theory shockingly won the Money in the Bank briefcase on the same night he lost the United States Championship to Bobby Lashley. He addressed both incidents on Raw by challenging The All Mighty to a rematch at SummerSlam and promising to cash in that night.

Liv Morgan finally won the big one at Money in the Bank. She captured the Money in the Bank briefcase and cashed it in to defeat Ronda Rousey. She and Bianca Belair worked together on Raw to pick up the first of many wins for the new champion.

WWE SummerSlam 2022 needs big matches, and it seems like that card could be shaping up quickly. Becky Lynch won big over Asuka, seemingly setting her up to challenge The EST. Riddle and Seth Rollins also continue to clash.



AJ Styles continued to challenge The Miz, with Logan Paul waiting in the wings for The A-Lister. Since Miz found some backup in Ciampa, Styles and Paul may be forced to work together to thrive.



It was a night that really began to shape the biggest show of the summer in the best ways possible.

