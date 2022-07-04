WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 4

0 of 2

Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 4.

Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view had a few different results that changed the landscape of WWE quite a bit.

Not only did Theory and Liv Morgan win their respective MITB matches, but Morgan actually cashed in that same night to defeat Ronda Rousey and win the SmackDown women's title.

Before Theory claimed his briefcase, Bobby Lashley defeated him for the U.S. title. Mondays Raw dealt with all of the fallout from the PPV while beginning the buildup for SummerSlam.

Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.