WWE Raw Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from July 4
Welcome to Bleacher Report's coverage and recap of WWE Raw on July 4.
Saturday's Money in the Bank pay-per-view had a few different results that changed the landscape of WWE quite a bit.
Not only did Theory and Liv Morgan win their respective MITB matches, but Morgan actually cashed in that same night to defeat Ronda Rousey and win the SmackDown women's title.
Before Theory claimed his briefcase, Bobby Lashley defeated him for the U.S. title. Mondays Raw dealt with all of the fallout from the PPV while beginning the buildup for SummerSlam.
Let's look at what went down during Monday's show.
Opening Segment
- Lashley saying there is nobody in any division or any promotion was a fun little reference to The Forbidden Door, but it will ultimately mean nothing because WWE will never open that door.
- If Theory would have tried to compare himself to MJ in Chicago, he wouldn't make it out of Illinois.
- Kevin Patrick appears to have joined the commentary table, at least for this week. Jimmy Smith was not at the table, but Corey Graves and Byron Saxton were.
Raw opened with Lashley coming out wearing his brand new United States Championship. The crowd began to chant his name as he tried to speak, and it looked like he got a little emotional before talking about Independence Day.
It didn't take long for Theory to come out and brag about becoming Mr. Money in the Bank and how he beat the odds to win. He even had the nerve to compare himself to Tom Brady and Michael Jordan.
Theory said he wants to win back his U.S. title before he wins the Undisputed World Championship at SummerSlam, so he is basically announcing his cash-in ahead of time, or at least teasing it. Theory attacked Lashley with the briefcase, but Lashley recovered and sent him out of the ring to end the segment.
This was decent and helped both men build the kind of heel and babyface heat they need right now.
Grade: C
Notable Moments and Observations
The Mysterios vs. Judgment Day
- Balor's new gear definitely fits the aesthetic of the group, but there are going to be some fans who do not like the leather pants.
- The chair spot was not the only reference to Guerrero in this bout. It's nice to see Rey so willing to pay homage to Dom's real father.
- Do we need to specify that the last sentence was a joke?
Before Rey and Dominik Mysterio vs. Finn Balor and Damian Priest could begin Judgment Day attacked the Mysterios to get an early advantage.
Even though Rey and Dom were able to make a comeback toward the end of the match, the action was dominated by Priest and Balor.
This seems like a random tag match, and it was, but the back-and-forth action we a little more entertaining than a lot of bouts, especially because it ended with the famous Eddie Guerrero chair trick.
As Balor was preparing to hit Rey with a chair while Priest had the referee distracted, Rey dropped to the mat and acted like he was already hit. The ref turned to see this and called for a disqualification.
Usually DQ endings get boos from the crowd, but Rey taking a page out of Latino Heat's playbook got a big pop from the crowd.
Winners: The Mysterios
Grade: B
Notable Moments and Observations