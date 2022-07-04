Hawks' Trae Young Responds to Skip Bayless' Take on Dejounte Murray Trade on Twitter

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Trae Young clapped back at Skip Bayless after the Fox Sports commentator said the Atlanta Hawks trade for Dejounte Murray was "an indictment" of the star point guard.

Young tweeted that "new media," which athletes like Draymond Green and others have referred to themselves as, is better than "real/old media," which Bayless has referred to himself as in the past.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.