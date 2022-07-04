Big E Won't Need Surgery; UFC's Israel Adesanya Eyes WWE Career; Rumors on Charlotte

FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Big E Progressing From Neck Injury, Avoids Surgery

Former WWE champion Big E has been out of action since he suffered a broken neck on the March 11 episode of SmakDown Live.

The 36-year-old took to Twitter to provide an update on his condition, revealing that he's feeling good in his recovery and surgery is "off the table" for the time being:

Big E was involved in a tag team match alongside his New Day stablemate Kofi Kingston against Sheamus and Ridge Holland. He took an overhead belly-to-belly suplex from Holland outside the ring and landed on the top of his head.

After being placed on a stretcher and taken to the hospital, Big E announced on social media that he had suffered fractures to his C1 and C6 vertebrae, but he added that there was no spinal cord or ligament damage and surgery wouldn't be required.

Big E is a universally popular superstar and his presence has been sorely missed over the past few months. However, it doesn't appear that he will be back anytime soon.

UFC Middleweight Champion Israel Adesanya to Join WWE?

Coming off another successful title defense this past Saturday in the main event of UFC 276, 185-pound champion Israel Adesanya already has an idea in mind for his post-fighting career.

"The Last Stylebender" told BT Sport that he would love to make the transition to professional wrestling at some point and sees himself joining WWE

"Definitely, that’s something I’ll try my hand at later on. Just for fun. I’m not saying it’s going to be a full-time job, but I’m definitely going to jump in the WWE or something along that line, just for the entertainment factor," he said. "I grew up, jumping off the couch, broke my arm doing [shooting star presses]."

Adesanya has made no secret of how pro wrestling has influenced him. Prior to his fight on Saturday, the 32-year-old paid tribute to The Undertaker by mimicking his iconic entrance, using his theme music and wearing his hat during his walk to the octagon:

Adesanya went on to defeat Jarred Cannonier by unanimous decision for his fifth consecutive title defense. He's widely regarded as one of the best strikers in MMA, so it will be interesting to see how he brings that background to pro wrestling.

Charlotte Flair to Cut Short Liv Morgan's Championship Reign?

WWE fans were ecstatic to see Liv Morgan win the women's Money in the Bank ladder match and then cash in her contract to defeat Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women's title at this past Saturday's pay-per-view.

However, it appears that Morgan is not in for a lengthy run with the championship. According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio (h/t Subhojeet Mukherjee of Ringside News), Morgan is set for another match against Rousey at SummerSlam, which will likely open the door for the return of Charlotte Flair.

"The fans won’t be happy with [Liv losing the title at SummerSlam]. But I don’t think the idea is to go with Ronda as a heel, because Charlotte Flair is going to be her opponent when she comes back," Meltzer stated.

Bryan Alvarez suggested that if Morgan is indeed set to drop her title at SummerSlam on July 30, WWE doesn't want to turn Rousey heel. Meltzer replied, "The smart thing for me is for Charlotte Flair to beat her if that’s the way they wanna go, because that will get that heat, you know they’ll hate Charlotte Flair for it, and then Ronda will chase Charlotte Flair for it."

Flair has not appeared on WWE programming since she lost the SmackDown women's championship to Rousey in an "I Quit" match at WrestleMania Backlash in May. She reportedly took time off to get married to AEW superstar Andrade El Idolo, as their wedding ceremony was held on May 27 in Mexico.

It can be expected that Morgan losing her title after less than a month and removing her from the championship picture for the sake of another feud between Flair and Rousey will not sit well with fans.