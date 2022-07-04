Von Miller Says He Intends to Play Out Entire 6-Year, $120M Bills Contract

Joshua Bessex/Getty Images

New Bills linebacker Von Miller intends to play out the entirety of his six-year, $120 million deal in Buffalo despite many believing the contract is too long as he's already 33 years old.

"This is a six-year deal, so I'm looking forward to playing the whole thing," Miller said, via Mark Gaughan of the Buffalo News. "I'm trying to play the whole thing out. Tom Brady's done it; Bruce Smith has done it. All the guys that I look up to when it comes to longevity in careers. So I just take it one day at a time, and I'm just gonna take whatever God gives me. My intention is to play the whole thing out. I'm a real sicko when you get to know me. My mindset is different."

It will be quite the feat if Miller can play out his entire six-year deal with the Bills. He will be 38 by the time his contract expires in 2027, and most edge-rushers have retired by that age.

Miller said he still feels good at 33, which is a good sign for the Bills, who should be prepared to have him lead their pass rush for at least the next three years before his contract guarantees expire:

"I'm 33 but I honestly don't feel 33. I think mentally, once you start feeling old, it's just done. I've been in the league a long time and when guys start complaining about, of course you're gonna have injuries and stuff, but when guys start complaining about, man it's cold out here. Or we got practice again today. Or just little things that I just try to stay out of. I try to keep my mind positive.

"Of course, I'm getting older. But I don't feel 33 at all. The main thing is I don't look 33 at all. When I'm running out here with the guys, I make it a point to show to my teammates and earn their trust that hey, I'm 33 years old but I can run with you. I can run with anybody and I'm healthy and I take care of my body."

While Miller likely won't replicate the success Brady, who will turn 45 next month, has found in the latter stages of his career, he should be able to continue competing at a high level, especially after putting together a solid 2021 season.

The eight-time Pro Bowler appeared in seven games last season with the Denver Broncos, who selected him second overall in the 2011 draft, before being traded to the Los Angeles Rams. In 15 total regular-season games, he posted 9.5 sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, 50 tackles, 19 tackles for a loss and 17 quarterback hits.

The Texas A&M product also played a key role in L.A.'s Super Bowl run, posting four sacks, one pass breakup, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery, six tackles for a loss and six quarterback hits in four playoff games.

The 6'3", 250-pound Miller has been durable throughout his career despite missing the entire 2020 campaign with an ankle injury. He has appeared in at least 15 games in nine of his 10 seasons and played every game as a member of the Broncos from 2014-18.

Buffalo's decision to sign Miller this summer only made its front seven, which includes linemen Greg Rousseau, Ed Oliver, DaQuan Jones and linebackers Matt Milano and Tremaine Edmunds, that much stronger.

The Bills won the AFC East last season with an 11-6 record but fell short of their Super Bowl dreams with a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in the divisional round. It was the second straight year Kansas City eliminated Buffalo in the playoffs, and the Bills are hoping the addition of Miller will help them overcome K.C. this season.