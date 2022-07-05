Bleacher Report's Final 2022 NHL Mock Draft

0 of 6

Mike Stobe/NHLI via Getty Images

The 2022 NHL draft will be held at the Bell Centre in Montreal, with the first round starting at 7 pm ET on Thursday, July 7. Rounds 2-7 begin at 11 am ET on Friday, July 8.

This will be the first draft since 2019 with the respective managements and scouts of all 32 teams in an NHL arena with player prospects and fans in attendance. It should bring back a level of excitement and anticipation among NHL fans that was missing from the last two drafts, which were held remotely due to COVID-19.

While the lottery on May 10 included the 16 teams that missed the playoffs, only the first two picks were determined. The Montreal Canadiens won the first-overall pick, while the New Jersey Devils won the second selection. The 14 teams that left empty-handed were slotted based on the regular-season standings. The order of the remaining 16 teams was determined by elimination from the 2022 playoffs.

On June 17, we conducted a mock draft detailing each player and explaining their potential destinations. There's been only one change in our selections since then after the Minnesota Wild acquired the Los Angeles Kings' first-rounder as part of the Kevin Fiala trade.

The following is a brief synopsis of our predictions for the upcoming 2022 NHL draft. It's based on NHL Central Scouting's final rankings of the top North American and European players and the requirements of each club. Additional player information is provided by Elite Prospects.

It remains uncertain what effect Russia's invasion of Ukraine will have upon the NHL teams' willingness to select Russian prospects. Nevertheless, we have included those players in this final mock draft.

Do you agree or disagree with our selections? Is there someone you feel would make better first-round selections for your team? Feel free to express your thoughts on this topic in the comments section below.