Wimbledon Appeals $1M in Fines from WTA for Banning Russian, Belarusian Players

Alex Davidson/Getty Images

The organizations behind Wimbledon are appealing the $1 million in fines levied against them by the WTA for banning Russian and Belarusian players, per Howard Fendrich of the Associated Press.

The Women's Tennis Association announced a $750,000 fine against the Lawn Tennis Association, the British federation for the sport, as well as a $250,000 fine against the All England Club, the host of Wimbledon.

The Grand Slam tournament announced in April that players from Russia and Belarus would not be eligible to play after Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"It's the subject of a legal process, so I can't comment specifically on that,” All England Club CEO Sally Bolton said of the appeal Monday. "We stand by the decision we made. We're deeply disappointed at the reaction of the tours to that decision, and I probably can't say any more than that at this point in time, I'm afraid."

