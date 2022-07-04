Cristiano Ronaldo, Neymar Reportedly Offered to Chelsea amid Transfer Rumors

AP Photo/Armando Franca

Chelsea have been offered the opportunity to acquire both Cristiano Ronaldo from Manchester United and Neymar from Paris Saint-Germain, according to Alasdair Mackenzie of Eurosport.

David Ornstein of The Athletic reported Chelsea are "considering a move" for Ronaldo, who missed his scheduled return to training Monday. Last month, the leader of the club's new ownership group, Todd Boehly, met with Ronaldo's agent, Jorge Mendes.

Football Daily broke down the options for Ronaldo that also include Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain:

PSG are also ready to sell Neymar, who is open to a move to the Premier League for the first time.

Julien Laurens of ESPN previously reported that "contact has been made" between Chelsea and PSG about a potential transfer for the winger.

Both players come with high price tags, while manager Thomas Tuchel is reportedly "wary of bringing in a big-name player who could disrupt his team chemistry," per Mackenzie.

Last year's addition of Romelu Lukaku went poorly, and he went back to Inter Milan on loan after just one season.

Chelsea could use more offensive firepower after finishing third in the Premier League, well off the pace by Manchester City and Liverpool. The Blues scored 23 fewer goals than City, while Mason Mount's 11 goals led the club in league play.

Ronaldo scored 18 goals with Manchester United last season on the way to earning PFA Team of the Year honors. It came after scoring 81 goals in Serie A over the previous three years with Juventus.

The 37-year-old has won the Champions League and the Ballon d'Or five times each and could be a huge addition in the attack.

Neymar, 30, has also starred with PSG and Barcelona, winning league titles in six of the last eight years. He finished last season with 13 goals and six assists in 22 Ligue 1 matches.

With Chelsea looking to make a splash under new ownership, either of these players could be a big-time addition in the transfer window.