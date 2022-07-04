Tiger Woods Sits at 5 Over After JP Mcmanus Pro-am 2022 1st Round; 43rd out of 50

Oisin Keniry/Getty Images

In his first tournament since May, Tiger Woods sits at five over after the first round of the JP McManus Pro-Am.

The superstar sits tied for 43rd place out of 50 entries in the two-round event at Adare Manor in Limerick, Ireland.

The tournament features some of the biggest names in the sport, including Rory McIlroy, Scottie Scheffler, Dustin Johnson, Bryson DeChambeau, Jon Rahm and more. Each pro is also paired with three amateurs in a "Shamble" format.

According to the official site, the foursomes are playing a best ball off the tee before continuing the hole. The best score in each hole counts, although the amateurs can only contribute with a birdie or better.

Woods was paired with Irish businessman Michael Smurfit and his family members Tony Smurfit and Sharon Smurfit.

It means the professional is doing most of the work, but the rest of the group still gets the positive experience of playing with a superstar.

Woods is likely using this experience as practice ahead of The Open Championship, and there were certainly some positive moments.

The 46-year-old came through with an eagle on No. 12 with an impressive chip-in:

Woods had a birdie on the par-four 10th hole, preventing what could have been a much worse day.

The veteran also had some quality shots off the tee over the course of the round:

It still wasn't the best showing for Tiger in a round that featured six bogeys and one double bogey.

The worst moment of the round came on the fifth hole when his long putt attempt went nowhere:

His teammates had eight birdies but the foursome still sits tied for 28th in the team standings after Round 1.

Woods likely won't lose too much sleep over this tournament, but he must improve with the British Open less than two weeks away.