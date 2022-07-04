Bears' Top Trade Candidates Ahead of 2022 Training Camp

0 of 3

Stephen Maturen/Getty Images

The Chicago Bears are not going to contend in 2022. That's a reality that their fans will have to accept heading into the season. The Bears play in a tough division, are starting over with a new front office, have a largely unproven quarterback in Justin Fields and have some glaring weaknesses on the roster.

Receiver depth is lacking, to say the least, and an offensive line that surrendered 58 sacks in 2021 remains an area of concern.

There are reasons for optimism about the future, though. Head coach Matt Eberflus and general manager Ryan Poles represent a fresh start. Fields showed flashes as a rookie and may finally be Chicago's long-coveted franchise quarterback. Players like Darnell Mooney, Cole Kmet and David Montgomery appear to be long-term building blocks for the franchise.

This year is going to be a transition year, though, and it wouldn't be a shock to see Chicago add to its rebuilding capital with a trade or two. Which players might the Bears consider moving heading into training camp? Below, we'll examine the three most likely and most logical candidates based on factors like player performance, contract status age and roster makeup.