Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: Lakers Haven't Been 'Aggressive' in Trying to Land Nets PG

AP Photo/John Minchillo

The Los Angeles Lakers are reportedly interested in trading for Brooklyn Nets point guard Kyrie Irving, but ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on SportsCenter Sunday that L.A. has yet to be aggressive in their pursuit of the seven-time All-Star (h/t @LakeShowYo).

"The Lakers have yet, I'm told, to be aggressive in trying to put a deal together to get him from Brooklyn," Wojnarowski said in part.

"That may come, that may evolve with time, but so far right now, there's no traction really on deals with either Irving or Kevin Durant."

Irving, 30, averaged 27.4 points and 5.8 assists per game last year. He's played 11 NBA seasons (three with the Nets) and recently exercised his 2022-23 player option to remain in Brooklyn.

The signs have been pointing toward a potential Irving-Lakers union for some time.

Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported Saturday that the Lakers and Nets were "actively engaged" in talks surrounding Irving and Lakers point guard Russell Westbrook.

Lakers star LeBron James is reportedly "rooting hard" for his team to acquire Irving, per longtime NBA reporter Marc Stein on his Substack.

In addition, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on June 27 that the Lakers were the only known team speaking with the Nets about a sign-and-trade deal for Irving.

Irving is still a Net at the moment, but there could be radical changes coming to the organization after fellow star Kevin Durant requested a trade.

Brooklyn could opt to blow the roster up and start anew at this juncture, ending a disappointing era that began with such promise when KD and Irving joined the team in free agency in 2019.

For now, eyes are on the Nets and Lakers to see if an Irving trade comes to fruition.