Juan Soto Won't Play for Padres vs. Guardians With Back Injury

Harry How/Getty Images

San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto is out for Tuesday's game against the Cleveland Guardians because of left-mid back tightness, the team told reporters.

Soto was acquired by San Diego at the 2022 MLB trade deadline in a blockbuster deal with the Washington Nationals. The Padres also landed veteran first baseman Josh Bell and sent a substantial haul of prospects to Washington to complete the deal.

The runner-up for National League MVP in 2021, Soto has put together a solid season after a slow start. The 23-year-old is batting .252 with 23 home runs and 50 RBI overall this season, recording a .286 batting average in 18 games with San Diego.

Soto is one of the brightest young stars in MLB. He hasn't hit under .280 in any of his previous four seasons in the majors. He was also a key member of Washington's 2019 World Series win after posting 34 homers while driving in 110 runs.

After landing with the Padres, Soto is now part of a "Big 3" alongside star third baseman Manny Machado and shortstop Fernando Tatis Jr. However, Tatis was suspended for 80 games last week after violating MLB's performance-enhancing drug policy.

While Soto is out, utility outfielder Wil Myers will see more time in the lineup. At 68-56, San Diego is mathematically tied with the Philadelphia Phillies (67-55) for the second Wild Card spot in the NL entering Tuesday. The Padres are hoping to have Soto back soon to keep pace in the playoff hunt.