Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr., Mac McClung, Max Christie Praised for Efforts vs. Warriors

The Los Angeles Lakers won their second game in the California Classic in impressive fashion, cruising to a 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Lakers used a balanced attack to earn the victory, as every player who entered the game scored at least one basket. But point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. stood out for his efficient scoring and playmaking.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, scored 15 points and dished out eight assists. He shot 4-of-7 from the field with one three-pointer, and he made six of his seven free throws. Pippen also played a clean game with no turnovers.

It was a strong follow-up for Pippen after he had 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting with five turnovers in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. It might've helped that his dad was in attendance to support him.

Sunday marked the second straight summer league game that the Lakers scored 100 points. Los Angeles was led by Cole Swider, who scored 16 points with five three-pointers. Jay Huff added 10 points, and Mac McClung, who will be entering his second year in the NBA, finished with nine points off the bench. 2022 second-round pick Max Christie scored eight points, but he played some strong defense.

Two games is a small sample size, but Los Angeles looks to have a respectable crop of young players who can develop into solid rotational pieces. Pippen, Swider and Christie are all likely destined for the G League, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them on the Lakers bench throughout the season.

The Lakers have playoff aspirations for next year, so it will be important for their young core to be able to produce when called upon.