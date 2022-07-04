X

Lakers' Scotty Pippen Jr., Mac McClung, Max Christie Praised for Efforts vs. Warriors

Doric SamJuly 4, 2022

Brian Sevald/NBAE via Getty Images

The Los Angeles Lakers won their second game in the California Classic in impressive fashion, cruising to a 100-77 win over the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center in San Francisco on Sunday.

The Lakers used a balanced attack to earn the victory, as every player who entered the game scored at least one basket. But point guard Scotty Pippen Jr. stood out for his efficient scoring and playmaking.

Pippen, the son of Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, scored 15 points and dished out eight assists. He shot 4-of-7 from the field with one three-pointer, and he made six of his seven free throws. Pippen also played a clean game with no turnovers.

Fans on social media liked what they saw from the 21-year-old on Sunday and praised him for his performance.

Dan Woike @DanWoikeSports

Nice adjustment in game 2 for Scotty Pippen Jr., showcasing much better PG play. Word out of early Lakers summer practices were that he was impressing with how under control he looked.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

Scotty Pippen Jr. was really erratic yesterday but has settled in nicely in his second game.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

Really nice start to this game for SPJ, looks much more comfortable

Bleacher Report @BleacherReport

Scotty Pippen Jr. with a DIME 👀 <a href="https://t.co/zZc7Zs3xZT">pic.twitter.com/zZc7Zs3xZT</a>

NBA @NBA

Scotty Pippen Jr. ➡️ Jay Huff<br><br>The 2022 California Classic is live on NBATV 📺 <a href="https://t.co/CreZP0V4g9">pic.twitter.com/CreZP0V4g9</a>

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane

SPJ with another excellent pass

Los Angeles Lakers @Lakers

Young fellas on the fast break 🌬️<a href="https://twitter.com/spippenjr?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@spippenjr</a> x <a href="https://twitter.com/Max12Christie?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Max12Christie</a> <a href="https://t.co/K5uiyWWp7b">pic.twitter.com/K5uiyWWp7b</a>

Hoop Central @TheHoopCentral

Scotty Pippen Jr. tonight in the Summer League:<br><br>15 Points <br>8 Assists<br>3 Steals<br>57% FG<br><br>Only 19 Minutes <a href="https://t.co/VsM93J8DVs">pic.twitter.com/VsM93J8DVs</a>

It was a strong follow-up for Pippen after he had 14 points on 3-of-9 shooting with five turnovers in Saturday's game against the Miami Heat. It might've helped that his dad was in attendance to support him.

NBA @NBA

Scottie Pippen in the 🏠 for <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NBASummer?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NBASummer</a>! <a href="https://t.co/Sa1kVdGWFu">pic.twitter.com/Sa1kVdGWFu</a>

Sunday marked the second straight summer league game that the Lakers scored 100 points. Los Angeles was led by Cole Swider, who scored 16 points with five three-pointers. Jay Huff added 10 points, and Mac McClung, who will be entering his second year in the NBA, finished with nine points off the bench. 2022 second-round pick Max Christie scored eight points, but he played some strong defense.

Those players all flashed some potential that earned adulation online.

ali mcewan @aldobagins

Mac McClung is gonna be a great role guy in the NBA

NBA TV @NBATV

Mac McClung with the tough finish 💪 <a href="https://t.co/oIc5YHK4ez">pic.twitter.com/oIc5YHK4ez</a>

Fred J. Robledo 👨🏻‍💻 @SGVNSports

Cole Swider is the smooth shooting 6-9 wing the Lakers didn’t get in free agency.

Lakers Nation @LakersNation

Cole Swider said he was the best shooter in the draft and so far he is backing that up.

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

LAL two-way player with <a href="https://twitter.com/SouthBayLakers?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@SouthBayLakers</a>, Cole Swider, is 3 for 5 from 3 for a 2nd straight day.

Harrison Faigen @hmfaigen

Jay Huff and Cole Swider in summer league <a href="https://t.co/qi6gmOtBFo">pic.twitter.com/qi6gmOtBFo</a>

Mike Trudell @LakersReporter

No. 35 pick Max Christie has been impressive defensively for a second straight day, on and off the ball. <br><br>He’s also 3 for 7 on the other end tonight, with a pair of floaters towards his 8 points with 5 boards as LAL take control, up 60-41.

Kareem @Kareem_is_it

Max Christie couldn't have had a more impressive defensive showing. He's been great

Two games is a small sample size, but Los Angeles looks to have a respectable crop of young players who can develop into solid rotational pieces. Pippen, Swider and Christie are all likely destined for the G League, but it wouldn't be a surprise to see them on the Lakers bench throughout the season.

The Lakers have playoff aspirations for next year, so it will be important for their young core to be able to produce when called upon.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.