    NASCAR at Road America 2022 Results: Tyler Reddick Earns 1st Career Win

    Erin WalshJuly 3, 2022

    Sean Gardner/Getty Images

    Tyler Reddick won the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Sunday in what was NASCAR's third road course of the season.

    It marked the Richard Childress Racing driver's first win in the NASCAR Cup Series. He becomes the fifth first-time winner this season, joining Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez.

    NASCAR @NASCAR

    CHECKERED FLAG: REDDICK CONQUERS ROAD AMERICA!<a href="https://twitter.com/TylerReddick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerReddick</a> captures his first career win in the NASCAR Cup Series! <a href="https://t.co/GmWGz0MCYQ">pic.twitter.com/GmWGz0MCYQ</a>

    Jeff Gluck @jeff_gluck

    We've long talked about Tyler Reddick's potential. He's come close to winning multiple times. Today he finally puts it all together and earns his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory!<br><br>NASCAR now has five first-time race winners at the halfway point of the 2022 season.

    NASCAR on TSN @NASCARonTSN

    "What better place than Road America!"<a href="https://twitter.com/TylerReddick?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@TylerReddick</a> celebrates a massive first career win after beating <a href="https://twitter.com/chaseelliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaseelliott</a> straight up on a road course.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KwikTrip250?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KwikTrip250</a> <a href="https://t.co/di1woNFC24">pic.twitter.com/di1woNFC24</a>

    Leaderboard

    1. Tyler Reddick 
    2. Chase Elliott
    3. Kyle Larson
    4. Ross Chastain
    5. Daniel Suarez
    6. Chris Buescher
    7. Austin Cindric
    8. Michael McDowell
    9. AJ Allmendinger
    10. Kevin Harvick

    For the full results, visit NASCAR.com.

    It was an impressive win for Reddick, who prevented Chase Elliott from repeating as the champion at Road America. He also prevented the Hendrick Motorsports driver from capturing his second consecutive win following a victory at Nashville Superspeedway last week.

    Elliott led for 36 laps during Sunday's race, and it looked like he was going to capture the win. However, Reddick remained close throughout the afternoon and eventually passed Elliott with just 17 laps remaining.

    Elliott made a mistake on Turn 5 and allowed Reddick to pass him in what proved to be the race-winning move.

    Nick DeGroot @ndegroot89

    Reddick passes Elliott! That could be the race-winning move.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a>

    NASCAR on TSN @NASCARonTSN

    TYLER REDDICK TAKES THE LEAD!<br><br>The No. 8 is out front after <a href="https://twitter.com/chaseelliott?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@chaseelliott</a> misses the corner with 17 laps to go at <a href="https://twitter.com/roadamerica?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roadamerica</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KwikTrip250?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KwikTrip250</a> <a href="https://t.co/PZh3vBvzQd">pic.twitter.com/PZh3vBvzQd</a>

    While Elliott and Reddick were the two main competitors in Sunday's race, Chase Briscoe captured Stage 1 after Elliott decided to pit and Ryan Blaney took Stage 2 after Elliott went to pit road again.

    Had Elliott not decided to pit before each stage was up, he probably would have captured both stage victories.

    NASCAR on TSN @NASCARonTSN

    STAGE 1 WINNER: <a href="https://twitter.com/ChaseBriscoe_14?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChaseBriscoe_14</a> <br><br>The No. 14 picks up his 2nd stage win of the season with a hard-charging <a href="https://twitter.com/AustinCindric?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@AustinCindric</a> behind in 2nd.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KwikTrip250?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KwikTrip250</a> <a href="https://t.co/nqPTtzuzR7">pic.twitter.com/nqPTtzuzR7</a>

    NASCAR on TSN @NASCARonTSN

    STAGE 2 WINNER: <a href="https://twitter.com/Blaney?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Blaney</a> <br><br>The No. 12 stays out to score their 5th stage win of the season.<br><br>The final stage at <a href="https://twitter.com/roadamerica?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@roadamerica</a> is next.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KwikTrip250?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KwikTrip250</a> <a href="https://t.co/3E6qtUjtx7">pic.twitter.com/3E6qtUjtx7</a>

    Sunday's race at Road America was quite boring aside from Reddick's pass on Elliott. There were no natural cautions, with only two coming for stage breaks, and aside from the two leaders, there wasn't much competition for the lead.

    SPKgoose @septikgoose

    Road America is so boring though

    jejgt @jejgt1

    <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/NASCAR?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NASCAR</a> Boring. I feel cheated. Remember all the great 4th of July races?! ROAD AMERICA may be a great course but I really feel cheated on my race weekend. What a let down.

    Arin @arin_reigns

    I'm going to say something that y'all aren't ready to hear but Road America was boring af today and I literally read a book for a majority of the race.

    Ricky Spinhouse @startandpark0

    Road America needs to leave the NASCAR schedule, such a boring race. No green flag passing means no one cares

    Before joining the Cup Series, Reddick was a two-time champion and 10-time winner in the Xfinity Series. His success in the Xfinity Series is finally starting rub off at the next level. The 26-year-old made a statement Sunday and should be one of the more exciting drivers to watch in the Cup Series moving forward.

    With Sunday's win, Reddick is currently projected to make the playoff. He'll look for his second victory in the NASCAR Cup Series next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but for now, he can celebrate his huge win and enjoy July 4.

