NASCAR at Road America 2022 Results: Tyler Reddick Earns 1st Career Win

Tyler Reddick won the Kwik Trip 250 at Road America in Elkhart Lake, Wisconsin, on Sunday in what was NASCAR's third road course of the season.

It marked the Richard Childress Racing driver's first win in the NASCAR Cup Series. He becomes the fifth first-time winner this season, joining Ross Chastain, Austin Cindric, Chase Briscoe and Daniel Suarez.

Leaderboard

Tyler Reddick Chase Elliott Kyle Larson Ross Chastain Daniel Suarez Chris Buescher Austin Cindric Michael McDowell AJ Allmendinger Kevin Harvick

For the full results, visit NASCAR.com.

It was an impressive win for Reddick, who prevented Chase Elliott from repeating as the champion at Road America. He also prevented the Hendrick Motorsports driver from capturing his second consecutive win following a victory at Nashville Superspeedway last week.

Elliott led for 36 laps during Sunday's race, and it looked like he was going to capture the win. However, Reddick remained close throughout the afternoon and eventually passed Elliott with just 17 laps remaining.

Elliott made a mistake on Turn 5 and allowed Reddick to pass him in what proved to be the race-winning move.

While Elliott and Reddick were the two main competitors in Sunday's race, Chase Briscoe captured Stage 1 after Elliott decided to pit and Ryan Blaney took Stage 2 after Elliott went to pit road again.

Had Elliott not decided to pit before each stage was up, he probably would have captured both stage victories.

Sunday's race at Road America was quite boring aside from Reddick's pass on Elliott. There were no natural cautions, with only two coming for stage breaks, and aside from the two leaders, there wasn't much competition for the lead.

Before joining the Cup Series, Reddick was a two-time champion and 10-time winner in the Xfinity Series. His success in the Xfinity Series is finally starting rub off at the next level. The 26-year-old made a statement Sunday and should be one of the more exciting drivers to watch in the Cup Series moving forward.

With Sunday's win, Reddick is currently projected to make the playoff. He'll look for his second victory in the NASCAR Cup Series next weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, but for now, he can celebrate his huge win and enjoy July 4.