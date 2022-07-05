Better Brock Lesnar Opponents Instead of Roman Reigns After WWE SummerSlam 2022

0 of 6

There is no debate that outside of The Rock, Brock Lesnar has perpetually been the biggest opponent possible for Roman Reigns for seven straight years.

That is because WWE doesn't bother to invest enough in anyone else to put them on the same level. Instead, the company keeps copying and pasting this match into oblivion, and apologists will perpetually make the argument that it is the best marquee match.

Nothing would be "better" for Reigns to do at SummerSlam than to fight Lesnar, but the cycle has needed to end for years.

With WWE calling this the "epic conclusion" of this saga, it is far past time to make sure The Beast Incarnate isn't just fighting Reigns again at Crown Jewel, Survivor Series or any other event coming up.

Rather than continuing this loop after SummerSlam, let's look at some of the better options for Lesnar to feud with heading into WrestleMania season next year.

