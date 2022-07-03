Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest 2022: Men, Women's All-Time Results and Records

0 of 2

Bobby Bank/WireImage

After Covid-19 and capacity limitations changed the structure of the annual Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest in 2020 and '21, in 2022 it's back to being held outdoors at Coney Island, at the corner of Surf and Stillwell avenues.

According to Nathan's, 35,000 fans are expected to converge on the location to see if reigning champion and world record holder Joey Chestnut can yet again best his own mark of 76 hot dogs to set a new record.

Chestnut is the heavy betting favorite against the field, and among those his best challenger is Geoffrey Esper at -140.

There is also added intrigue in the women's race; 2022 winner Michelle Lesco returns to try and defend her Mustard Belt title from last year, when she ate 30.75 hot dogs, but she'll have to go through hot dog eating stalwart Miki Sudo.

Sudo set the high water mark for women, who have had their own contest since 2011, with 48.5 dogs, but she didn't compete in the contest last year because she was pregnant.

Now, we have a face-off between Lesco and Sudo to see whether the former can begin a new dynasty or the latter will reclaim her own.

The men's contest will be held on Monday, July 4, at noon E.T. and televised on ESPN. The women's contest is at 10:45 E.T., which sounds a little early to be wolfing down 30 hot dogs, but more power to them!

Let's take a look at the all-time results for each year of the contest and get a better sense for the damage this year's Mustard Belt winners could do.