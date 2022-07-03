Eric Dickerson Would Bet on Adrian Peterson to Beat Le'Veon Bell in Boxing Fight

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Eric Dickerson told TMZ Sports he would bet on Adrian Peterson to beat Le'Veon Bell in their boxing match.

"I know how strong AP is," Dickerson said.

Bell was last listed at 6'1", 225 pounds in the NFL, while Peterson was 6'1", 220 pounds, but Dickerson has his own opinion of the two running backs.

"AP bigger, AP stronger," Dickerson said.

Bell and Peterson agreed to a fight that will take place July 30 at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles:

Both players were All-Pro running backs, but they'll have an opportunity to prove their athleticism in a different sport.

Dickerson knows how to evaluate running backs as a Pro Football Hall of Famer inducted in 1999, although he admitted boxing isn't his strong suit. Peterson will get a chance to prove him right.