Ben Simmons' Instagram Account Deactivated amid Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving Rumors

Brian Babineau/NBAE via Getty Images

With uncertainty swirling around the Brooklyn Nets, Ben Simmons is going off the grid.

The Nets guard has deactivated his Instagram account:

The move comes after teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade, while Kyrie Irving is also the subject of trade rumors in a possible move to the Los Angeles Lakers, per Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports.

Simmons joined Brooklyn in a February trade from the Philadelphia 76ers, but he never played a game while recovering from a back injury.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.