NBA Rumors: Nets Expected to Trade Kevin Durant Before Deciding on Kyrie Irving Deal

Elsa/Getty Images

The Brooklyn Nets will likely move both Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving this offseason, but the Durant trade is reportedly the priority at the moment.

"The Nets are expected to sort out Durant's trade request first before deciding where to send Irving," Brian Lewis of the New York Post reported.

This comes amid talks between the Nets and Los Angeles Lakers about a trade involving Irving, per Lewis. Shams Charania of The Athletic told The Rally that the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks are also pursuing Irving.

The Nets still aim to complete the more complicated trade first.

Durant, a 12-time All-Star with four more years left on his contract, should have a bigger market than Irving.

This article will be updated soon to provide more information and analysis.

For more from Bleacher Report on this topic and from around the sports world, check out our B/R app, homepage and social feeds—including Twitter, Instagram, Facebook and TikTok.