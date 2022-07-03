NBA Rumors: Latest on Donovan Mitchell, Kyrie Irving-to-Lakers Trade Buzz and More

1 of 3

Melissa Majchrzak/NBAE via Getty Images

With O'Neale and Gobert out in Utah, it's fair to wonder how the impending rebuild will impact star guard Donovan Mitchell. There have been conflicting reports.

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t SNY's Ian Begley), Utah intends to retool the roster around star shooting guard Donovan Mitchell rather than completely tear down and rebuild the roster.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst, however, reported that teams believe that Mitchell can be had in a trade.

"Talking to league executives who saw some of this coming, they think it would be abnormal for Donovan to not want out at this point," Windhorst said on NBA Today (h/t Talkin' NBA).

Windhorst also reported that some teams are preparing to make a run at Mitchell if he can indeed be had.

"Right now, there are teams out there that are revving up the possibility of calling Utah and seeing what it's going to take to get Donovan Mitchell, because they’re not going to be done," he said.

The Ringer's Logan Murdock got even more specific, hinting that Mitchell may already be eying a move to the Miami Heat.

"But everything suggests that the writing is on the wall for Donovan Mitchell to leave," Murdock said on the Ringer podcast (h/t Thomas Darro of Heavy). "...I don’t know if the bags are packed, but we’re (Mitchell) looking at spots in some beachside homes somewhere in Florida."

According to Wojnarowski, the Heat are among Durant's preferred destinations. If both he and Mitchell are interested in joining Miami, then the Heat may well end up with a new star this offseason.

