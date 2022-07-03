Kyrie Irving Trade Rumors: 76ers, Mavs Join Lakers in Pursuit of Nets PG

Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

There are reportedly "several suitors" interested in Kyrie Irving this offseason, Shams Charania of The Athletic told The Rally:

Charania listed the Los Angeles Lakers, Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks as potential landing spots.

Irving opted into the final year of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets worth $36.5 million, but he is suddenly available after teammate Kevin Durant requested a trade, which would likely kickstart a rebuild within the organization.

