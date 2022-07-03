Odell Beckham Jr. Played 2nd Half of 2021 Season 'Without an ACL' amid Injury Rehab

Set Number: X163913 TK1

Free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. decided to reflect on the 2021 campaign in a Twitter post on Saturday, and he revealed that he played the second half of the season "without an ACL."

Beckham tore his ACL during the 2020 season as a member of the Cleveland Browns and had to have it surgically repaired before returning for the 2021 campaign.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show in April, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport revealed that Beckham's ACL surgery during the 2020 season didn't go as planned.

"When Odell tore his ACL with the Browns ... he had an ACL done. It did not sound like it went as well as anyone would have hoped. So, before the Rams signed Odell Beckham this past season, when it was like a huge deal, the knee was a concern because it was not 100 percent healthy, and I don't believe they would have given him a long-term deal just based on the knee because it was troubling."

Even if Beckham felt he didn't have much of an ACL after undergoing surgery, he still had a decent 2021 season, given the circumstances.

The 29-year-old began the year with the Browns, catching 17 passes for 232 yards on 34 targets. He was later released by the franchise and signed a one-year deal with the Los Angeles Rams, joining a receiver group that included Cooper Kupp, Van Jefferson, TuTu Atwell and Robert Woods, though the latter tore his ACL just two days after OBJ joined the team.

In eight regular-season games in L.A., Beckham caught 27 passes for 305 yards and five touchdowns on 48 targets. He also played well in the postseason, catching 21 passes for 288 yards and two touchdowns on 26 targets.

Unfortunately, Beckham tore the ACL in the same knee again during the Super Bowl against the Cincinnati Bengals, putting his 2022 status into question. However, Rapoport added during his appearance on the Pat McAfee Show that Beckham's second ACL surgery went much better

"He tears his ACL again, and in a weird way, there's a little bit of relief from everyone because now it can get fixed right. This past surgery went really well, and he probably is going to have extended his career just because of this recent surgery."

If Beckham's latest surgery went as well as Rapoport reports that it did, then Beckham could have one of his best seasons since the 2019 campaign when he posted 1,035 yards and four touchdowns in 16 games.

L.A. has expressed interest in keeping the free agent around for the 2022 campaign, with general manager Les Snead saying the franchise "definitely" wanted him back.

"A little bit more complex situation based on the injury," Snead said in March. "We envision it being similar but different circumstances to last year. When Odell is ready to play, we'd appreciate him being part of (the Rams)."