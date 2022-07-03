Kings' Keegan Murray Praised by NBA Twitter in Summer League Debut vs. Warriors

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings impressed in their California Classic opener, defeating the Golden State Warriors 86-68 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray, in particular, was dominant, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds in just over 28 minutes. He made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and four of five shots from deep.

The 21-year-old received plenty of praise on social media for his performance, and many can't wait to see what else he can do this summer.

The Kings selected Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Iowa, and he was considered one of the best forwards in this year's class. Based on his summer league debut, it's clear Sacramento has found a franchise player to build around for the future.

Sacramento's 2021 second-round pick, Neemias Queta, also had a solid showing, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Warriors forward Gui Santos was also impressive in his summer league debut, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in a little more than 25 minutes. He made seven of 13 shots from the floor and one of four shots from deep.

Santos was praised for going toe-to-toe with Murray.

The Warriors selected Santos with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Brazil.

It's unclear if the Dubs will add Santos to their NBA roster for the 2022-23 campaign, but he has certainly made his presence felt early. Even if he doesn't make the big club this year, he could at some point in the future.

Payton Willis, who went undrafted out of Minnesota, also had a solid game for the Warriors, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.