X

Kings' Keegan Murray Praised by NBA Twitter in Summer League Debut vs. Warriors

Erin WalshJuly 3, 2022

Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings impressed in their California Classic opener, defeating the Golden State Warriors 86-68 at Chase Center in San Francisco on Saturday night.

Kings rookie Keegan Murray, in particular, was dominant, finishing with 26 points and eight rebounds in just over 28 minutes. He made 10 of 14 shots from the floor and four of five shots from deep.

The 21-year-old received plenty of praise on social media for his performance, and many can't wait to see what else he can do this summer.

Desmond Bane @DBane0625

Young fella hooping! Like his game <a href="https://t.co/ZISlRMe3iu">https://t.co/ZISlRMe3iu</a>

Mark Medina @MarkG_Medina

The Kings will have a long way to go next season, but Keegan Murray has all the tools to make an impact right away.

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Keegan Murray too good for summer league

Alex Kramers @alexkramers

Keegan Murray is putting on quite a show in his pro debut. It’s only one Summer League game, but you can see how he’s an effortless scorer, knock-down shooter and just a skilled overall player.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Keegan Murray is good.<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Analysis?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Analysis</a>

Draft Dummies @DraftDummies

Keegan Murray having an all time Summer League debut. And doing it in Keegan Murray fashion — scoring in every possible way w/ great efficiency and without dominating the ball

Jake @jakeweingarten

Keegan Murray with 26 points on 10/14 shooting for the Kings.<br><br>No. 4 overall selection. He’s been ballin’ — Summer League Kings dominating the Warriors, behind a potential cornerstone for the SAC franchise.

Jason Anderson @JandersonSacBee

Kings rookie Keegan Murray has this crowd buzzing a little bit. He has 26 points in 24 minutes on 10-of-13 shooting from the field and 4-of-5 shooting from 3-point range. Quite a debut for the 21-year-old forward from Iowa.

J Herbo @t_billygoat

Keegan Murray will be in this league for a long time

The Kings selected Murray with the fourth overall pick in the 2022 NBA draft out of Iowa, and he was considered one of the best forwards in this year's class. Based on his summer league debut, it's clear Sacramento has found a franchise player to build around for the future.

Sacramento's 2021 second-round pick, Neemias Queta, also had a solid showing, finishing with 12 points, six rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks.

Warriors forward Gui Santos was also impressive in his summer league debut, finishing with 23 points, six rebounds, one assist, three steals and one block in a little more than 25 minutes. He made seven of 13 shots from the floor and one of four shots from deep.

Santos was praised for going toe-to-toe with Murray.

Video Play Button
✨ Watch more top videos, highlights, and B/R original content Right Arrow Icon
NBA @NBA

Gui Santos was getting buckets for the <a href="https://twitter.com/WarriorsIn?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@warriorsin</a> his first game in the California Classic!<br><br>🔥 23 PTS (7/13 FGM), 6 REB, 3 STL 🔥 <a href="https://t.co/GkpKv05JOv">pic.twitter.com/GkpKv05JOv</a>

Anthony Slater @anthonyVslater

The Warriors took Gui Santos 55th overall this past draft. Initial plan has been to stash him next season, maybe in Santa Cruz or elsewhere. Looked fluid and skilled offensively in his summer league debut. Here are some of his 20 points in first three quarters. <a href="https://t.co/DucZ5K7o3v">pic.twitter.com/DucZ5K7o3v</a>

Brando Simeo Starkey @BrandoStarkey

Umm… Gui Santos needs to be on the team.

Monte Poole @MontePooleNBCS

Yes, it's the California Classic<br>Yes, it's Summer League hoops<br>But 20-year-old Gui Santos - the youngest of the Warriors tonight - has 20 points in 19 minutes.<br><br>Kings 50, Warriors 44, 5:25 left in Q2

Janie McCauley @JanieMcCAP

Gui Santos, Golden State's 55th pick in last week's draft and a 6-8 forward from the Novo Basquete Brasil league, is shining so far for the Warriors' summer league team here at the California Classic: 4 for 6 with 11 points and five rebounds midway through the second quarter.

rurouni mod @___deezus___

Gui Santos is the Brazilian Luka.

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

Teams already making panic trades after watching one quarter of Gui Santos.

Zo Spicy Champs🌶️🔥🏆 @PositiveDubsFan

Gui Santos trying to impress Stephen Curry. He wants that roster spot. <a href="https://t.co/lpFameLkox">pic.twitter.com/lpFameLkox</a>

Vince (2022 NBA CHAMPIONS) @RingzSeason22

Need Gui Santos to get a contract immediately. Considering how the training staff developed JK, Moody, and Poole, I hope they can mold him into a great player who impacts winning.

The Warriors selected Santos with the 55th overall pick in the 2022 draft out of Brazil.

It's unclear if the Dubs will add Santos to their NBA roster for the 2022-23 campaign, but he has certainly made his presence felt early. Even if he doesn't make the big club this year, he could at some point in the future.

Payton Willis, who went undrafted out of Minnesota, also had a solid game for the Warriors, finishing with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists and one steal.

🚨 SPORTS NEWS ➡️ YOUR INBOX

The latest in the sports world, emailed daily.