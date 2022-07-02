Hot Takes on Lakers' Shareef O'Neal, Scotty Pippen Jr., Mac McClung vs. Heat

Kamil Krzaczynski/NBAE via Getty Images

The 2022 NBA Summer League season began Saturday with the Los Angeles Lakers obliterating the Miami Heat, 100-66, at Chase Center in San Francisco.

Los Angeles' summer league roster is highlighted by former Texas Tech standout Mac McClung, as well as Scotty Pippen Jr. and Shareef O'Neal. The latter two are the sons of NBA icons Scottie Pippen and Shaquille O'Neal.

McClung is the veteran of the trio heading into his second season. The 23-year-old began his career with the South Bay Lakers in 2021-22. He appeared in two NBA games with the Lakers and Chicago Bulls.

The Lakers brought McClung back in April on a two-way contract. He showed off his scoring ability in this game with 17 points on 5-of-9 shooting in 16 minutes.

O'Neal was also on the court for 16 minutes. The LSU alum was an active presence in the game with six points (2-of-3 field goals), six rebounds and three personal fouls in the win.

The summer league is certainly an easy place to overreact, though plenty of standout players in the summer have gone on to do big things in the NBA. Brandon Clarke went from being a late first-round pick and summer league MVP in 2019 to his current gig as a role player for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Given where things wound up for the Lakers last season, it's not hard to see why their fans will be so enticed by the potential of McClung and O'Neal.

Things did not go as well for Pippen in his professional debut. The 21-year-old did have 14 points and six rebounds, but he made just three of his nine field-goal attempts and committed a game-high five turnovers.

Even though the Lakers' NBA roster will be comprised largely of veterans as the team looks to improve on last season's 33-49 record, there is the potential for a few young players to emerge as potential role players based on their performance this summer.

McClung's experience could give him a leg up on the others, but O'Neal does have the size necessary to play in the NBA. Pippen will have plenty more opportunities to improve his efficiency and passing this summer.

The Lakers will play the Golden State Warriors on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. ET.