Pelicans' Updated Salary-Cap Space After Zion Williamson $193M Contract Extension

After plenty of speculation, the New Orleans Pelicans have agreed with Zion Williamson on a five-year designated rookie extension worth $193 million, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

The deal could grow to $231 million if he earns All-NBA or other postseason honors next season.

Though the extension doesn't go into effect until 2023-24, the Pelicans' books are already pretty full for the next few seasons. Here is a look at the team's active roster heading into 2022-23, via Spotrac.

Active Contracts (Average Salary, Expiration Year)

Zion Williamson, PF ($38.6M, 2028)

CJ McCollum, SG ($33.3M, 2024)

Brandon Ingram, SF ($31.7M, 2025)

Jonas Valanciunas, C ($15.1M, 2024)

Devonte' Graham, PG ($11.8M, 2025)

Larry Nance Jr., PF ($11.2M, 2023)

Jaxson Hayes, C ($5.5M, 2023)

Garrett Temple, SG ($5.2M, 2024)

Kira Lewis Jr., PG ($4.3M, 2024)

Trey Murphy III, SG ($3.7M, 2025)

Willy Hernangomez, C ($2.4M, 2024)

Herbert Jones, SF ($1.8M, 2024)

Jose Alvarado, PG ($1.7M, 2025)

Naji Marshall, SF ($1.1M, 2024)

Dyson Daniels, PG (Rookie Scale)

