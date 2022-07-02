Former Cavaliers C Tacko Fall Playing on Jazz Summer-League Team After Gobert Trade

David Liam Kyle/NBAE via Getty Images

The Utah Jazz need some depth at center after trading Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves, and they're taking a look at one former Cleveland Cavaliers big man this offseason.

Tacko Fall is set to suit up for the Jazz's NBA Summer League team, according to ESPN's Marc J. Spears.

The Jazz traded Gobert to the Timberwolves in a blockbuster deal on Friday for Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Jarred Vanderbilt, Leandro Bolmaro, Walker Kessler and four first-round picks.

Utah could use depth at center with Gobert gone. Rookies Udoka Azubuike and Kessler round out the position, so it's no surprise the Jazz are looking at other pieces.

Fall, who played his college basketball at Central Florida, began his career with the Boston Celtics in 2019, agreeing an Exhibit 10 contract after going undrafted. He appeared in seven games for the C's in 2019-20, averaging 3.3 points and 2.1 rebounds in 4.7 minutes per game.

He suited up for the Celtics 19 times in 2020-21, averaging 2.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in 7.2 minutes per game.

He went on to sign a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the Cleveland Cavaliers for the 2021-22 campaign. He appeared in 11 games, including one start, and averaged 1.1 points and 2.1 rebounds in 5.4 minutes per game.

If Fall plays well with the Jazz during summer-league action, it's reasonable to believe the franchise will sign him to some sort of deal for the upcoming campaign.

That said, Utah could also look to add depth at the position in free agency. Serge Ibaka, Thomas Bryant, Dwight Howard, DeMarcus Cousins and Tristan Thompson are among the big men available, as is Hassan Whiteside, who played with the Jazz last season.



In addition, the Jazz are reportedly interested in a sign-and-trade for Phoenix Suns big man Deandre Ayton, according to John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 FM.