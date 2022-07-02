Cody Martin, Hornets Reportedly Agree to 4-Year, $32M Contract in 2022 Free Agency

Todd Kirkland/Getty Images

Restricted free-agent forward Cody Martin is reportedly returning to the Charlotte Hornets on a four-year, $32 million contract, per Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The 26-year-old has played all three of his NBA seasons with the Hornets. He averaged 7.7 points on 48.2 percent shooting (38.4 percent from three-point range), 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 26.3 minutes per game last season. Martin played 71 games, starting 11.

Charlotte selected Martin, a former University of Nevada star, with the No. 36 pick in the 2019 draft. His twin brother, Caleb Martin, plays for the Miami Heat.

It's quite rare to see a second-round pick sign a second contract with their original team, and that's certainly the case in Hornets history, as James Plowright of All Hornets noted:

This deal marks a big win for Martin, who got a well-deserved contract after a good year. Brian Geisinger of ACC Sports and SportsChannel8 offered compliments.

Doug Branson of Locked On Hornets also approved of the move.

Martin came up clutch numerous times for the 43-39 Hornets, who reached the play-in tournament for the second straight year.

The 6'6" forward posted 19 points, eight rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals in a 124-123 win over the Sacramento Kings on Dec. 10, 2021.

He also dropped a season-high 21 points and eight rebounds five days later versus the San Antonio Spurs.

The Hornets are looking to take a leap into the playoffs behind star LaMelo Ball after coming up just short the past two years. They've brought ex-head coach Steve Clifford, who was the last person to lead the Hornets to the postseason, back into the mix on the sidelines.

Now another piece to the offseason puzzle falls with Martin signing a four-year deal.