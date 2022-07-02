49ers' Deebo Samuel Responds to Video of Him Refusing to Sign Ball for Kid at Camp

Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel addressed a video that shows him walking past a young autograph seeker during his youth football camp in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on Thursday.

Samuel responded to a tweet from FlexWork Sports Management, which ran the camp. He stated that all campers went home with a signed photo but that he could not sign personal items.

The young fan wanted Samuel to sign a football with the 49ers logo on it. Samuel notably has a months-long trade request on the table in San Francisco, where he's played the first three seasons of his NFL career. Samuel not signing the ball apparently had nothing to do with the team logo, though, based on his remarks.

Samuel, who was born and raised in Inman, South Carolina, and went to South Carolina for college, is coming off a dominant 2021 season where he amassed 1,770 total yards and 14 touchdowns for the NFC finalists.