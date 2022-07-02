Examining Lakers' Top Trade Targets Amid Latest Kyrie Irving, Buddy Hield Rumors

0 of 3

Sarah Stier/Getty Images

While the Los Angeles Lakers are limited in terms of cap space and financial flexibility, they still managed to have an active start to 2022 free agency. On Friday, the team announced the signing of Troy Brown Jr., Damian Jones and Juan Toscano-Anderson.

L.A. did not release salary details, but the Lakers are essentially limited to minimum contracts and the mid-level exception in free agency. If Los Angeles is going to add a star alongside the aforementioned three new role players, it will have to do so via a trade.

The Lakers are interested in making a deal, and Kevin Durant's trade request to the Brooklyn Nets may have reopened the door for a run at LeBron James' former teammate Kyrie Irving.

The Lakers were interested in adding Irving before he opted in with Brooklyn for the 2022-23 season. According to Jovan Buha and Sam Amick of The Athletic, they may now have a second chance:



"A source close to the situation indicated as much in the aftermath of the Durant trade request, and it makes all sorts of sense that the Durant decision ups the Lakers’ odds here. As The Athletic reported on Monday, Irving was hyper-focused on landing with the Lakers in the days and weeks leading up to his opt-in decision."

Irving isn't the only trade target Los Angeles is going to consider, though, and here, we'll dive into all the latest Lakers trade buzz and who L.A. should have at the top of its wish list.

