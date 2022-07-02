NBA Rumors: Jazz 'Not Amenable' to Donovan Mitchell Trade After Rudy Gobert Deal

Alex Goodlett/Getty Images

On the heels of dealing All-Star center Rudy Gobert to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Friday, the Utah Jazz reportedly aren't open to sending out All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell.

According to Tony Jones of The Athletic, the Jazz are "not amenable" to trading Mitchell because of their desire to build around him.

Jones noted that there could be an exception, however, if the Jazz are offered a package approaching what they received for Gobert.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski (h/t ESPN's Tim MacMahon) reported Friday that the T-Wolves agreed to send four first-round picks, Jarred Vanderbilt, Malik Beasley, Patrick Beverley, Leandro Bolmaro and 2022 No. 22 overall draft pick Walker Kessler to the Jazz for Gobert.

Utah has been a perennial playoff team since it selected Mitchell with the No. 13 pick in the 2017 draft, reaching the postseason the year before he was drafted and in each of the five seasons since.

Playoff success has largely eluded the Jazz, though, as they have never gotten out of the second round during that six-year run.

Changes were needed, and some big ones have occurred with Gobert's trade and Quin Snyder's decision to step down as head coach. The Jazz subsequently replaced Snyder with former Boston Celtics assistant coach Will Hardy.

Jones noted that the Jazz want to build around Mitchell "on the fly," which is possible given the assets they have.

The Jazz still have a strong core around Mitchell in Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley and Jordan Clarkson, plus they have plenty of ammo for trades based on what they received for Gobert.

One thing the Gobert trade did was leave a huge hole in Utah's frontcourt, and the Jazz may already be looking to fill it.

John Gambadoro of Arizona Sports 98.7 reported Friday that the Jazz have expressed interest in a potential sign-and-trade for Phoenix Suns center Deandre Ayton, who was the No. 1 pick in 2018.

Ayton has never been an All-Star and doesn't have the defensive chops of Gobert, who is a three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, but Ayton is likely better offensively and has averaged a double-double for his career, so he could be a fine fit in Utah.

He would be an ideal offensive complement inside to the outside ability of Mitchell, who is a three-time All-Star and is coming off a season in which he averaged 25.9 points, 5.3 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.5 steals per game.

With Mitchell leading the way and a few additions around him, the Jazz should be a playoff team again next season and perhaps be a bigger threat to make a deep run.