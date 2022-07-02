NASCAR at Road America 2022: Odds, Preview and Top StorylinesJuly 2, 2022
NASCAR at Road America 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines
Chase Elliott is aiming to win two different types of back-to-back races at Road America on Sunday.
Elliott is looking to win his second straight race on the NASCAR Cup Series after he took first at Nashville last week. He is also the reigning champion at Road America.
The No. 9 car driver took first at the Wisconsin track last season after it was added as an extra road course to the schedule.
Elliott has been one of the best road course drivers in the Cup Series, and he is listed as the favorite to capture the checkered flag for the Kwik Trip 250.
Elliott is not the only road course specialist in the field, however. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have road course wins this season, and Kyle Larson should be viewed as a threat to win on any type of circuit with his all-around skill.
Kwik Trip 250 Odds
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
Chase Elliott (+500; bet $100 to win $500)
Kyle Larson (+700)
Ross Chastain (+800)
Kyle Busch (+900)
Denny Hamlin (+1200)
Martin Truex Jr. (+1200)
Ryan Blaney (+1200)
Joey Logano (+1500)
Daniel Suarez (+1500)
Christopher Bell (+1500)
Austin Cindric (+1500)
A.J. Allmendinger (+1500)
Will Chase Elliott Earn Road America Repeat?
Chase Elliott should come into Road America with one of the highest confidence levels in the Cup Series field.
Elliott owns seven road course victories, which is three more than the rest of the field. Martin Truex Jr. and Kyle Busch have four each, and Kyle Larson owns three.
Elliott led 24 of the 62 laps in last year's race, and he is expected to be at the front from the start on Sunday. He is projected to qualify well and should back up his current favorite status.
He should really be worth a top-five bet. Elliott finished inside the top 10 in six of the last seven road course races, and he is -400 to finish inside the top 10 on Sunday.
The No. 9 car driver will likely be one of the most popular outright bets to win on Sunday, and he will be an anchor of many daily fantasy lineups.
Can Trackhouse Racing Keep Up Road Course Form?
Trackhouse Racing has been one of the biggest surprises of the 2022 Cup Series season.
Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have been consistently in, or near, the top 10 all season long and they are the only drivers with road course victories in 2022.
Chastain captured the first road course race at the Circuit of the Americas in March. Suarez won his first-ever Cup Series race at Sonoma three weeks ago.
Chastain and Suarez are expected to contend for the win again on Sunday. Both drivers have nothing to lose with playoff qualification secured, so they may be willing to take more risks to challenge Elliott, his Hendrick teammate Kyle Larson and drivers at the front of the field.
There is a chance that Sunday could be a Hendrick-versus-Trackhouse showdown if the cars from both teams qualify well and produce a strong first stage.
Hendrick is the dominant team in NASCAR, but Trackhouse has been consistent with 16 top 10 finishes. Chastain is tied with Elliott and Kyle Busch for the series lead with 11 top 10 placings.
Busch and Martin Truex Jr. could even make it a three-team fight for the win with Joe Gibbs Racing involved if they qualify well enough.
Trackhouse proved its team is here to stay and we should expect to see the No. 1 and No. 99 near the front regardless of who its competition is.
