NASCAR at Road America 2022: Odds, Preview and Top Storylines

Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Chase Elliott is aiming to win two different types of back-to-back races at Road America on Sunday.

Elliott is looking to win his second straight race on the NASCAR Cup Series after he took first at Nashville last week. He is also the reigning champion at Road America.

The No. 9 car driver took first at the Wisconsin track last season after it was added as an extra road course to the schedule.

Elliott has been one of the best road course drivers in the Cup Series, and he is listed as the favorite to capture the checkered flag for the Kwik Trip 250.

Elliott is not the only road course specialist in the field, however. Ross Chastain and Daniel Suarez have road course wins this season, and Kyle Larson should be viewed as a threat to win on any type of circuit with his all-around skill.